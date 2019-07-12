News

Juan Morel's Daughter is Missing in New York City

He's asking for the general public's help.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by

Juan “Diesel” Morel’s daughter has been missing for close to two days, the superstar bodybuilder said on his Instagram.

The former IFBB New York Pro champion said his 16-year-old daughter Destiny, who has not been seen since July 10, is either in Hollis, Queens or East New York, Brooklyn. He's asked anyone with information to contact him, or a police detective called Detective Denis, whose phone number he put in the social media post.

A number of fellow bodybuilders—from Kai Greene to Sadik Hadzovic—have reposted Morel’s plea for help. Destiny was last seen in Deer Park, Suffolk County, Morel said.


Topics:
Comments