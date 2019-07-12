Juan Morel's Daughter is Missing in New York City

Juan “Diesel” Morel’s daughter has been missing for close to two days, the superstar bodybuilder said on his Instagram.
The former IFBB New York Pro champion said his 16-year-old daughter Destiny, who has not been seen since July 10, is either in Hollis, Queens or East New York, Brooklyn. He's asked anyone with information to contact him, or a police detective called Detective Denis, whose phone number he put in the social media post.
A number of fellow bodybuilders—from Kai Greene to Sadik Hadzovic—have reposted Morel’s plea for help. Destiny was last seen in Deer Park, Suffolk County, Morel said.
🚨MISSING🚨 My daughter Destiny is MISSING CHILD please help me find her- this is her last current picture. Can you help me repost this and try and help find her? Last seen last night Deer Park- Maybe in QUEENS If you see her please call this number below or send me a DM Detective Denis 631-854-8178 PLEASE REPOST THIS TO HELP REACH AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE AND HELP ME FIND HER