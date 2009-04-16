After the last college down is played, pro prospects almost immediately begin training for the NFL Combine.

April 20, 2009

MUSCLEANDFITNESS.COM

That means prospects have almost 5 months to get stronger, faster, quicker and more powerful. They have to increase their 40 yard dash time and their vertical leap, their 225 bench press reps and their shuttle run. The players who signed with Rosenhaus Sports gave M&F unique access to watch them train for the biggest day of their lives. Check out the results below:

Player 40-yard dash 225 reps Vertical Leap Cornelius Ingram, 6′ 4″ 245 lbs, Tight End 4.64 21 times 33″ Alphonso Smith 5’9″ 193 lbs, Cornerback 4.47 13 times 34″ Louis Delmas 6′ 202 lbs, Free Safety 4.52 12 times 37″ Gartrell Johnson 5’10” 219 lbs, Running Back 4.75 20 times 34″ *EJ Biggers 5’11” 180 lbs, Cornerback 4.38 19 times 36″

*Pro Day numbers not from the NFL Combine