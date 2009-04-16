15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
After the last college down is played, pro prospects almost immediately begin training for the NFL Combine.
April 20, 2009
That means prospects have almost 5 months to get stronger, faster, quicker and more powerful. They have to increase their 40 yard dash time and their vertical leap, their 225 bench press reps and their shuttle run. The players who signed with Rosenhaus Sports gave M&F unique access to watch them train for the biggest day of their lives. Check out the results below:
|Player
|40-yard dash
|225 reps
|Vertical Leap
|Cornelius Ingram, 6′ 4″ 245 lbs, Tight End
|4.64
|21 times
|33″
|Alphonso Smith 5’9″ 193 lbs, Cornerback
|4.47
|13 times
|34″
|Louis Delmas 6′ 202 lbs, Free Safety
|4.52
|12 times
|37″
|Gartrell Johnson 5’10” 219 lbs, Running Back
|4.75
|20 times
|34″
|*EJ Biggers 5’11” 180 lbs, Cornerback
|4.38
|19 times
|36″
*Pro Day numbers not from the NFL Combine