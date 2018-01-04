The Rock Posts Secret Team Hercules Chest Workout

The Rock posted the second workout in his series of workouts and diet tips (the first was his back workout) that make up part of his Team Hercules training program, which outlines what The Rock followed before and during the shooting of Hercules. Check out the chest workout below, which was accompanied by this message:

"Goodbye bird chest...Hello gorilla pecs. Go hard and heavy with your compound pressing movements. Squeeze on the fly movements. Send me your progress. #Chest #FOCUS #KeepItDirty #TeamHercules"

The Rock wants you to keep him up to speed by posting photos and videos to #teamhercules. Here is the chest workout: