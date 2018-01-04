Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

The Rock Posts Secret Team Hercules Chest Workout

With this rountine, Dwayne Johnson says: "Goodbye bird chest...Hello gorilla pecs."

Dwayne Johnson Using Cable Machine
The Rock posted the second workout in his series of workouts and diet tips (the first was his back workout) that make up part of his Team Hercules training program, which outlines what The Rock followed before and during the shooting of Hercules. Check out the chest workout below, which was accompanied by this message:

"Goodbye bird chest...Hello gorilla pecs. Go hard and heavy with your compound pressing movements. Squeeze on the fly movements. Send me your progress. #Chest #FOCUS #KeepItDirty #TeamHercules"

The Rock wants you to keep him up to speed by posting photos and videos to #teamhercules. Here is the chest workout:

Chest Workout

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12, 10, 8, 6 reps
-- rest
Perform on inclined bench if possible.

Exercise 2

Hammer Strength Chest Press
Hammer Strength Chest Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Perform on inclined bench. Alternate arms starting with arms extended.

Exercise 3

Flat-Bench Dumbbell Flye
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Superset with dips to failure.

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest
