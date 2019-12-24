Stone Cold Steve Austin Delivers a Stunner and Chugs Beer in Bad Bunny Music Video

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a name for himself by opening a can of whoop ass on an entire ring of WWE wrestlers. Many classic Attitude Era moments involve him running to the squared circle and hitting a stone cold stunner on up to 10 of his fellow superstars in a short amount of time.

Although it’s been close to 20 years since Austin last cleared out a crowd of superstars, he clearly still has what it takes to hold his own against multiple opponents – only this time, it’s not in the WWE.

Austin was recently featured in Bad Bunny’s latest music video, "¿Quién Tú Eres? (Who Are You?)". The Western-inspired video featured Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in a truck being chased by a biker gang. Eventually, the gang catches up with Bunny and begins to fight him.

The gang, though, don’t know that Bunny has a surprise in the back of the truck – Austin. “Nobody f**ks with my Bunny” Austin says before disposing of the bikers, even hitting a stunner on one of them.

Even if you’re not a fan of reggaeton, this video will surely have you saying “Hell Yeah” by the end of it. Skip to 3:50 if you’re just interested in watching Austin kick ass.

If hitting the stunner wasn’t classic enough, Austin and Bunny also smash some beers – Broken Skull for Austin and Corona for Bunny.

While we surely never knew we needed this crossover to happen, we’re damn happy that it did.