Sylvester Stallone is Concerned for UFC Champ Conor McGregor

Sylvester Stallone expressed some concern for the UFC champ Conor McGregor during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. The Rambo and Rocky star said that McGregor, who was recently arrested again in Miami for smashing a fan’s phone, is acting out because of the recent loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“This is a crossroad in his life,” said Stallone. “This is probably the most important one, because if he doesn’t live up to his ideal, if he can’t overcome his fear and beat this man, I think it’ll plague him for the rest of his life.”

A UFC fan, Stallone said he would love to see a rematch against the two and a comeback for McGregor—in and out of the Octagaon. “I think he lost last time because he got resentful, he got prideful, he got arrogant,” said Stallone. “He walked right up to that gentleman, and he just got smashed in the face when he could have been defensive. There was no Plan B, not even a Plan A minus.”

Sly said that McGregor should instead channel all his anger and frustration into his fighting, not lashing out and getting arrested. “Keep smiling,” he said. “You can’t critique a smile.”