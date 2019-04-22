Chris Lund / M+F Magazine

Training

10 Effective Muscle-Building Strategies From Dorian Yates

Learn how the six-time Mr. Olympia built his physique.

by
Chris Lund / M+F Magazine

Before 21-year-old Dorian Yates picked up weights in 1983, he picked up books, reading all he could about training. He did four to eight working sets per body part. He also put emphasis on low reps, doing six to eight for most body parts. As he advanced, he pushed these sets beyond failure, usually with two to three forced reps, but he incorporated techniques like forced reps, dropsets, and partials.

In 1988, Yates won the British Championships at 226 pounds—46 pounds heavier than he was five years prior. And he was about to launch the most consistently superb pro career of all time: 15 wins, two losses (both seconds), including six consecutive Mr. Olympia titles from 1992 to 1997. Here are 10 pieces of advice from “the Shadow” to help you add some freaky mass

  • Athlete Snapshot: Dorian Yates 
  • Birth Date: April 19, 1962 
  • Height: 5'10." 
  • Contest Weight: 265 lbs 
  • Birthplace: Warwickshire, England 
  • Olympia Wins: 6 (1992-97) 
  • Instagram: @thedorianyates 
1 of 10
Robert Reiff / M+F Magazine
1. Upper Pecs: Choose Incline Presses Over Flat Bench Presses

I’m no fan of flat bench presses, as they rely too much on the power of the front delts. Incline presses do a fine job of stimulating the muscle fibers of the upper pecs. Set the bench at a 30-degree angle to ensure that the resistance is placed on your pecs. A steeper incline will shift the emphasis to the delts. Be sure to complete each rep with strict form. Begin with a light warmup set of 20 reps, then perform three all-out max sets of six to eight reps. Keep the movement slow and precise on the way down. Use an ordinary lockout at the top. In other words, as soon as you reach full extension, bring the weight back down in one continuous motion. 

2 of 10
Chris Lund / M+F Magazine
2. Go Beyond Failure

Forced reps arean excellent way to extend a set beyond failure. Here’s how it works for incline barbell presses, for example. During incline barbell presses, I often reach failure at the eighth repetition. Failure means being unable to complete another rep with that maximum weight—it does not mean that I’ve depleted all my strength. To put the forced-reps principle into action, my training partner places his hands under the bar to provide me with only the assistance—and no more than that—needed to keep the bar moving. In this manner, I can complete another two assisted reps and take the muscles beyond their normal point of failure.

3 of 10
Inti St Clair / Getty
3. Work Your Muscles to the Max With Descending Sets

For exercises in which forced reps are difficult and impractical, try descending sets instead. For seated dumbbell curls, for instance, I work to failure with my standard set of dumbbells. At that point, I put the dumbbells down, grab a lighter pair of dumbbells, and pump out another two reps. After another two reps, as I hit failure again, I grab an even lighter set and grind out another two reps. This is a way to extend the set and work the muscles to the max.

4 of 10
Steve Smith
4. Employ a Back-building Trifecta

Your first back movement should be the Hammer Strength machine pulldown. To get the back thoroughly warmed up and ready to go, do two warmup sets followed by three working sets. Focus on pulling with the lats. Pause for a complete contraction at the midpoint and release the weight in a slow, controlled, and smooth movement. Never lean back too far, or you’ll limit the range of motion. Barbell rows come next, with one warmup set and three working sets.

Most bodybuilders do barbell rows with their bodies parallel to the floor, pulling the bar into the chest. But if you want to hit the bulk of the lats and lift with max weight, align your upper body at a 70-degree angle and pull the bar up off the floor and lift it to the waist. Finish the session with one warmup set and three working sets of seated cable rows done with a long bar. I prefer a shoulder-width overhand grip to thicken the teres major and rhomboid muscles. Pull the elbows as far back as possible to help target the upper back and to produce a complete contraction.

5 of 10
Chris Lund / M+F Magazine
5. Plan Ahead

My mental focus kicks in the night before a workout. I establish the right mindset by visualizing the training environment in minute detail, pre-programming my workout right down to what poundages I’ll use. Nothing is left to chance when I walk into the gym. I’m completely focused on the exact exercises I’ll perform that day, how hard I’ll push myself, and how the pump will feel.

6 of 10
Chris Lund / M+F Magazine
6. Know That Two Minds Are Better Than One

Find a training partner who is in sync with your psyche and who can help you get the best out of yourself. A good training partner will know precisely when to assist and how much assistance to give in order to barely keep the weight moving. What’s more, he will know how to do this without breaking your concentration.

7 of 10
Chris Lund / M+F Magazine
7. Be Negative

Negative reps extend a set beyond failure and more fully work the muscle fibers used during the descending part of a rep. For example, once I reach failure with pushdowns, my partner assists in lifting the stack until my arms are at the lockout position.

My triceps are pretty much fried at this point, so the weight feels heavier than normal. From the fully locked-out position, I start to release the weight. The key is to lower the weight as slowly as possible in order to really burn the muscles. For safety reasons, I recommend limiting this principle to machine movements.

8 of 10
Kevin Horton / M+F Magazine
8. Build Up Lagging Hamstrings

People have a tendency to put more emphasis into their quad movements simply because they don’t see hamstrings in a mirror. I start my hamstring work with lying leg curls. Hamstrings respond best to continuous tension, so I throw in a firm contraction at the top of the movement and really burn the muscle. The stiff-leg deadlift, the next movement in my hamstring routine, is a crucial exercise that a lot of people don’t do correctly or skip entirely, but this exercise can make a big difference. 

I use an overhand grip, slightly narrower than shoulder width, and I lift the bar with my back straight and my head up, then I end each rep by going down to midshin. Never return the bar to the floor until you’re finished with your total set. I finish my hamstring work with standing leg curls. These give my hams a different emphasis from lying curls, but the movement is still slow and deliberate, while tensing the muscle at the top of the contraction.

9 of 10
DaniloAndjus / Getty
9. Do Your Cardio

I advocate that all bodybuilders, at all levels, initiate an aerobics program. It enhances general cardiovascular fitness, and this better level of general fitness increases metabolism.

I did cardio year-round when I was competing because it increases endurance, and as a result I was better able to endure the rigors of my intense contest prep period. Doing cardio all year also means you are able to take in a few more calories on a daily basis than what you could if all you did was lift.

10 of 10
Chris Lund / M+F Magazine
10. Don’t Shy Away From Partial Reps

Dumbbell side laterals are an exercise for which I often use partial reps. As I reach failure on a set of this exercise, rather than ending the set, I continue to raise the dumbbells as high as my strength will allow—typically, it’s three-quarters of a full movement or slightly higher. I manage that movement for a couple of reps and then continue for a couple of half-reps and then quarter-reps until my delts are fully fatigued. 

Topics:
Comments