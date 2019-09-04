The Tunes That Make Rock Stars Break a Sweat

Phil Collen (Guitarist for Def Leppard)

Track by track breakdown:

“mOBSCENE” by Marilyn Manson

"It’s a really aggressive song, almost vile. It gets you in the mood, it isn’t subtle."

“99 Problems” by Jay-Z

“All of the songs on my list have groove to them. I love this song, it’s just groove, power and energy.”



“Bangarang” by Skrillex

“All of these songs have a theme to them, it’s the aggression thing. Skrillex is the ultimate dubstep artist, this song demonstrates that. It’s heavy metal without guitars and hip hop without lyrics.”



“Demons” feat. Macy Gray by Fat Boy Slim

“Lyrically it’s great, almost sounds like gospel. It’s really danceable.”



“God Save the Queen” by Sex Pistols

“They are the ultimate punk band. This song is actually my ringtone. The pure and violent aggression that’s playing, it’s just got a defiance to it. It’s how a rock band should sound. I love that.”



“In Bloom” by Nirvana

“It’s the same kind of thing for this one. Nirvana is kind of the American version of the Pistols, just not punk. The guitar and vocals are amazing, and the energy and power remind me of the Pistols.”



“Make It Bun Dem” by Skrillex & Damian Marley

“It’s dubstep-reggae. It has an absolute hypnotic rhythm to it. The song is a super steroid version of reggae.”



“Crazy” by Snoop Dog

“Groove, it just has a beautiful groove to it. By the time you get to this song in the playlist, you relax a little bit. It has the perfect groove for that.”

“Dr. Feelgood” by Mötley Crüe

“This is my favorite Mötley Crüe song, I think they nailed it on this particular one. This track has all of the stuff I was saying about the punk band songs, it has an aggression and a hypnotic groove.”



“Go Down” by AC/DC

This is one of their earlier ones, so it’s really raw. All of the songs have an order, and this one goes perfectly after Mötley. The song certainly has an intensity to it, same as some of the earlier ones on the playlist.



“Erotic City” by Prince

“We’re kind of cooling down the aggression by this point in the workout. This still has a hypnotic groove, but it takes you to a different place.”



“Medley: Harlem/ Cold Baloney” (live) by Bill Withers

“Rhythm, this song is almost like take me to church. It’s really perfect to end off the workout.”