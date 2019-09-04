Bobex-73 / Shutterstock
Pro Tips
The Tunes That Make Rock Stars Break a Sweat
Turn up, tune in, and work out with Muscle & Fitness's legendary rock gods playlists for lifting heavy metal.
Rock gods and goddesses make their displays of musical histrionics and feats of physical prowess look easy, but they spend plenty of time getting in shape mentally and physically before they hit that stage. And what better way to work out than jamming to other people's tunes?
Muscle & Fitness sought out numerous rockers plus Spotify’s resident rock guru to compile the workout tracks that inspire them to sweat hard and shape up. Many of these playlists were curated especially for us, and you'll find a healthy dose of rock along with some EDM and hip-hop.
1 of 8
Crystal Huffman / Shutterstock
2 of 8
DouglasRome / Shutterstock
3 of 8
Joe Seer / Shutterstock
4 of 8
salajean / Shutterstock
5 of 8
TDC Photography / Shutterstock
6 of 8
Narcis Parfenti / Shutterstock
7 of 8
s_bukley / Shutterstock
8 of 8
agwilson / Shutterstock