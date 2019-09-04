The Tunes That Make Rock Stars Break a Sweat

Bobex-73 / Shutterstock

Rock gods and goddesses make their displays of musical histrionics and feats of physical prowess look easy, but they spend plenty of time getting in shape mentally and physically before they hit that stage. And what better way to work out than jamming to other people's tunes? 

Muscle & Fitness sought out numerous rockers plus Spotify’s resident rock guru to compile the workout tracks that inspire them to sweat hard and shape up. Many of these playlists were curated especially for us, and you'll find a healthy dose of rock along with some EDM and hip-hop.

Nita Strauss (Guitarist for the Alice Cooper Band)

“I find that the right soundtrack and a good flow of music can take a great workout to the next level,” says Strauss. “So choosing songs that pump me up and get me in the mood is absolutely key. All the songs on this playlist are guaranteed to help you rock your workout!”

 

Click here to open Strauss’ playlist in Spotify curated for M&F

Nick Hexum (Frontman for 311)

“My running playlist is all 150 beats per minute,” explains Hexum. “A lot of what I'll run to is going to be EDM, dubstep, and very modern stuff, but I also put in a handful of older songs like 'Brown Eyed Girl' by Van Morrison, which is a perfect song to run to. Setting that pace is important. I just turn off my mind once I'm in time with the music. I don't have to think about my pace, I just keep stepping to the beat. Then I just let my mind get lost in the music itself and in the scenery. It just keeps me going and next thing you know, it's been an hour and I've made my huge loop through the mountains of Topanga. That's something I really enjoy, just letting my brain wander. I always take a nice cannabis edible before that and really enjoy. I run with my dogs. I just love being outdoors, it's a real settling kind of thing for me.”

 

 

Click here to open Hexum’s playlist in Spotify curated for M&F

Allison Hagendorf (Global Head of Rock at Spotify, TV Host and Fitness Expert)

“YUNGBLUD, grandson, Bring Me The Horizon, FEVER 333, I Prevail, and Zero are my current top bands for working out,” reveals Hagendorf. “Classic go-to is Rage Against The Machine which inspired all of the new bands I just mentioned. So it’s all full circle. Music with a message. Music with a purpose translates to training with a purpose. They go hand in hand."

Click each title below for her Spotify playlist choices:

John Petrucci (Guitarist for Dream Theater)

“For me, having a successful training session is largely dependent on being in the right mindset in order to be able to focus on my form and my lifting goals,” stats Petrucci. “I like to listen to songs that have a lot of aggression and power because it makes me feel more powerful while working out, which as a result, enables me to push myself further. Listening to heavy guitar-based music is a no-brainer for me while in the gym!”

 

 

Click here to open Petrucci's playlist in Spotify curated for M&F

Mike Kroeger (Bassist for Nickelback)

“I can't listen to 'Diamond Eyes' by Deftones without starting to perspire,” jokes Kroeger. “Whether I'm working out or not, it starts to get me misty. The basic gist of my play list is aggression, and it keeps me going. The recovery is for when I am laying around, gasping for air in a pool of sweat. I usually can't drive after a good workout.”

 

 

Click here to open Kroeger's playlist in Spotify curated for M&F

Phil Collen (Guitarist for Def Leppard)

 

Click here to open Collen's playlist in Spotfiy curated for M&F

 

Track by track breakdown:

“mOBSCENE” by Marilyn Manson
"It’s a really aggressive song, almost vile. It gets you in the mood, it isn’t subtle." 

“99 Problems” by Jay-Z
“All of the songs on my list have groove to them. I love this song, it’s just groove, power and energy.”
 
“Bangarang” by Skrillex
“All of these songs have a theme to them, it’s the aggression thing. Skrillex is the ultimate dubstep artist, this song demonstrates that. It’s heavy metal without guitars and hip hop without lyrics.”
 
“Demons” feat. Macy Gray by Fat Boy Slim
“Lyrically it’s great, almost sounds like gospel. It’s really danceable.”
 
“God Save the Queen” by Sex Pistols
“They are the ultimate punk band. This song is actually my ringtone. The pure and violent aggression that’s playing, it’s just got a defiance to it. It’s how a rock band should sound. I love that.”
 
“In Bloom” by Nirvana
“It’s the same kind of thing for this one. Nirvana is kind of the American version of the Pistols, just not punk. The guitar and vocals are amazing, and the energy and power remind me of the Pistols.”
 
“Make It Bun Dem” by Skrillex & Damian Marley
“It’s dubstep-reggae. It has an absolute hypnotic rhythm to it. The song is a super steroid version of reggae.”
 
“Crazy” by Snoop Dog
“Groove, it just has a beautiful groove to it. By the time you get to this song in the playlist, you relax a little bit. It has the perfect groove for that.”

“Dr. Feelgood” by Mötley Crüe
“This is my favorite Mötley Crüe song, I think they nailed it on this particular one. This track has all of the stuff I was saying about the punk band songs, it has an aggression and a hypnotic groove.”
 
“Go Down” by AC/DC
This is one of their earlier ones, so it’s really raw. All of the songs have an order, and this one goes perfectly after Mötley. The song certainly has an intensity to it, same as some of the earlier ones on the playlist. 
 
“Erotic City” by Prince
“We’re kind of cooling down the aggression by this point in the workout. This still has a hypnotic groove, but it takes you to a different place.”
 
“Medley: Harlem/ Cold Baloney” (live) by Bill Withers 
“Rhythm, this song is almost like take me to church. It’s really perfect to end off the workout.”

Stix Zadina (Drummer for Steel Panther)

 

Click here to open Zadina's playlist in Spotify curated for M&F

Track by track breakdown:

“On The Bible” by Tech N9ne
“This one makes me wanna walk around the gym with swagger. Nothing to do with working out.”

“Leave” by Bruiser Brody
“Just a power jam to get me through the last set.”

“Heavy Metal” by BMTH
“Killer riff and pounding drums. It sounds like how I wanna look. Sexy.”

“Weight of the World” by Battle Tapes
“One of my favorite bands. Uptempo song I love running to, far and fast.”

“Savior” by Rise Against
“You can never go wrong with punk rock at the gym. Giant hooks and killer melodies. Thank me later.”

“4th Of July” by Soundgarden
“Sludgy riff that will make you dig deep and heavy. Built for torque, not speed.”

“The Hand that Feeds” by Nine Inch Nails
“It’s NIN. What do you think? It rocks cuz it’s NIN. Jeez.”

“Bleed American” by Jimmy Eat World
“This song always gets me fired up. Def listen to this while working on abs or tris. Scientifically proven to get you ripped.”

“Rest of the World” by Big Wreck
“A band who should be way bigger than they are. Great vocals and hard guitars. Chicks love guitars.”

“Simon Says” by Pharoahe Monch
“So badass. Hip hop at its finest. Flow for days. Cardio motivator.”

“Number City” by Coheed and Cambria
“Everyone needs a prog rock track in their gym playlist. This rules.”

“How Did We Get So Dark?” by Royal Blood
“Great song that will get you through the end of your workout. It will make you want to leave the gym and head to that party at Tammy’s house. You know, that girl from the coffee shop you have that crush on! I heard she kinda likes you. Call me when you’re ready and I’ll pick you up. We will head over there together. Okay, later.”

Satchel (Guitarist for Steel Panther)

 

Click here to open Satchel playlist in Spotify curated for M&F

Track by track breakdown:

“Screaming For Vengeance” by Judas Priest
“I’ve been working out to this song for 36 years. Better than steroids.”

“Black Shuck” by The Darkness
“I don’t know what this song is about because Justin Hawkins has a crazy accent, but this shit will get you another couple plates on the bar for the bench press.”

“Micro Aggression” by Mutoid Man
“All the songs on the album War Moans will make you burn calories just by listening.”

“No One Left” by Failure
“These guys are awesome. If you don’t agree you’re a horrible person.”

“Stand Up and Shout” by Dio
“Timeless classic guaranteed to get you up over the bar on those muscle-ups.”

“Walk” by Pantera
“This will shred you in three listens.”

“Death To All But Metal” by Steel Panther
“Yes, I’m the guy who listens to his own band when he works out. It’s pretty awesome.”

“If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)” by AC/DC
“I used to air guitar to this in my bedroom when I was 9. I still do.”

“Can’t Happen Here” by Rainbow
“Bitchin' song and it’s still true. It’ll pump you up and make you go buy more ammo afterwards.”

“Black the Sky” by King’s X
“These guys might be the most underrated rock band ever. 3,000 jump ropes – Now!!!”

“Thrash Metal Cassette” by Dinosaur Pile-up
“This song is rocking. Don’t forget to stretch. You always forget to do that.”

“Gloryhole” by Steel Panther
“This has become one of our most popular songs. I think it’s because people like oral sex. And rock.”

