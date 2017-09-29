The Best Hamstrings Exercises for Beginners

Pulled hamstrings are a common and painful injury that usually can be prevented. The culprit is the relationship between the hip flexors and hamstrings. In an ideal world, they work together to stabilize the pelvis and produce many years of fluid movement.

Unfortunately, our ideal world has become a sedentary one, and long hours of sitting have caused our hip flexors to become short and tight. This causes the hamstrings to elongate, producing all manner of dysfunction that can result in injury. At the very least, you’re moving improperly, which can lead to back issues and other ailments down the road.

That’s why this these hamstring-focused moves for beginners will focus both on strengthening the hamstrings and stabilizing the pelvis for optimal movement, as well as some flexibility and mobility work to keep your lower body working as it should.