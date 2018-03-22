Courtesy Image

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Launches New 'Chase Greatness' Under Armour Collection

Here's the new lineup of men's shirts, shorts, and shoes from The Rock's latest UA x Project Rock collaboration.

by
Courtesy Image
View Gallery (11)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has unveiled his latest collection of kickass new Under Armour gym gear.

This new Project Rock collection, called "Chase Greatness," is the first installment of a yearlong storytelling arc called "Build the Belief." It also marks the first time Seven Bucks Creative, the agency created by Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia, has contributed to a UA x Project Rock collection.

"We all want some change in our lives, maybe even greatness," Johnson says. "But it's not easy. Sometimes we don't think we're good enough or sometimes life deals us a tough hand. But that's exactly why we grind. In the toughest moments in my life, I've stuck by a simple truth: when your back is up against the wall, the only way out, is to put the work in. Because when you put in the work, rep by rep, day by day, you build something in yourself. You build the belief that you can do more.

"That's what our Project Rock collaboration with Under Armour is all about," Johnson says. "We're not just giving people the tools to chase their greatness, we're creating a movement of people who are willing to put in the work."

The stars of the new collection are the "Threadborne Vanish" lineup, which are made from fast-drying and flexible fabric that can stand up to the toughest workouts, as well as three new colorways of the UA Project Rock Delta training shoes.

We got a chance to get an advance look at the new gear. Now, courtesy of Johnson, Seven Bucks, and Under Armour, you can, too. Check out the gallery to get a first look.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Launches New 'Chase Greatness' Under Armour Collection
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 11
close
1 of 11
Courtesy Image
Baseline Tank

Johnson might just cut the sleeves off all his t-shirts, but Under Armour has you covered with the fitted Baseline Tank right off the rack. ($35, underarmour.com)

2 of 11
Courtesy Image
Project Rock Cage Short

The Project Rock Cage Short comes in an 8" inseam, but is cut in a more fitted silhouette, so you don't have to worry about snagging your shorts on gym equipment. ($60, underarmour.com)

3 of 11
Courtesy Image
Project Rock T-Shirt

The Project Rock t-shirts are cut loose, so you have plenty of range of motion when you're doing shoulder, arm, chest, or back workouts. ($35, underarmour.com)

4 of 11
Courtesy Image
Cage Short and 3/4 Vanish Legging

Made from UA's "Charged Cotton," the Project Rock tees feel like your favorite workout shirt but shed sweat faster and stretch more capably. ($35, underarmour.com)

5 of 11
Courtesy Image
3/4 Vanish Legging

Made with a compression fit, the Vanish 3/4 Legging looks damn good on its own or under a pair of shorts. ($60, underarmour.com)

6 of 11
Courtesy Image
Vanish Sleeveless Hoody

A favorite look of guys who like to wear a hood mid-workout while keeping their arms unencumbered, the sleeveless hoody can easily be worn without a layer underneath, thanks to its sweat-wicking, non-clingy mesh. ($80, underarmour.com)

7 of 11
Courtesy Image
Vanish Sleeveless Hoody, Vanish 3/4 Sleeve, Cage Shorts

Of course, if you prefer sleeves, you can just wear a shirt underneath.

8 of 11
Courtesy Image

The Cage Shorts are made with a durable woven fabric, but incorporate mesh side panels to drain the proverbial swamp during sweaty workouts. The Vanish Sleeveless T is made from the same mesh fabric as the Vanish Sleeveless Hoodie, so it, too, wicks sweat without a problem. (shorts, $60; sleeveless T, $50)

9 of 11
Courtesy Image
Vanish 3/4 Sleeve

We're big fans of the 3/4 sleeve design, and the Project Rock Vanish shirt makes it even better with quick-drying mesh fabric and a fitted cut. ($55, underarmour.com)

10 of 11
Courtesy Image
UA Project Rock Delta

The new Delta trainers come in three colorways (white, steel, and yellow), but maintain the grooved soles and lightweight designs that made the original models a staff favorite. ($140, underarmour.com)

11 of 11
Courtesy Image
UA Project Rock Delta

Under Armour says the Delta's "Charged Cushioning" absorbs impact & returns explosive energy. In our opinion, so does this colorway. ($140, underarmour.com)

Topics:
Comments