Protein-Packed Egg and Bean Breakfast Tacos

Boiling Egg Pro Tip: Place eggs in a medium saucepan and fill with water. Bring to a boil, then remove pan from heat and let eggs stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Transfer eggs to ice water, then peel.

Egg and Black Bean Breakfast Tacos Servings: 2

You'll need 4 large hard-boiled eggs

1 cup canned pinto or black beans, drained and rinsed

1 plum (Roma) tomato, diced

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

3⁄4 tsp paprika

1⁄4 tsp sea salt

1⁄2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1⁄2 avocado

1⁄2 of a lime, juice

4 small corn tortillas, preferably warmed in the microwave

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

