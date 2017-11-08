Healthy Recipes
Protein-Packed Egg and Bean Breakfast Tacos
Make the most important meal of the day the most delicious one by starting with this flavorful, protein-packed taco.
Boiling Egg Pro Tip: Place eggs in a medium saucepan and fill with water. Bring to a boil, then remove pan from heat and let eggs stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Transfer eggs to ice water, then peel.
Egg and Black Bean Breakfast Tacos Servings: 2
You'll need
- 4 large hard-boiled eggs
- 1 cup canned pinto or black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 plum (Roma) tomato, diced
- 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
- 3⁄4 tsp paprika
- 1⁄4 tsp sea salt
- 1⁄2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1⁄2 avocado
- 1⁄2 of a lime, juice
- 4 small corn tortillas, preferably warmed in the microwave
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
1. Place peeled eggs in a large bowl and roughly mash with a fork. Stir in pinto beans, tomato, bell pepper, paprika, and salt.
2. Place sour cream, avocado, and lime juice in a blender and combine until smooth.
3. Divide egg mixture among tortillas and top with avocado sauce and cilantro.