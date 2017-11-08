Healthy Recipes

Protein-Packed Egg and Bean Breakfast Tacos

Make the most important meal of the day the most delicious one by starting with this flavorful, protein-packed taco.

by
Protein Packed Taco
Nick Ferrari / M+F Magazine
Calories 518
Protein 25g
Fat 23g
Carbs 59g
Nick Ferrari / M+F Magazine

Boiling Egg Pro Tip: Place eggs in a medium saucepan and fill with water. Bring to a boil, then remove pan from heat and let eggs stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Transfer eggs to ice water, then peel.

Egg and Black Bean Breakfast Tacos Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 4 large hard-boiled eggs
  • 1 cup canned pinto or black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 plum (Roma) tomato, diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
  • 3⁄4 tsp paprika
  • 1⁄4 tsp sea salt
  • 1⁄2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1⁄2 avocado
  • 1⁄2 of a lime, juice
  • 4 small corn tortillas, preferably warmed in the microwave
  • 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Click here for more healthy taco recipes. 

Directions 
1. Place peeled eggs in a large bowl and roughly mash with a fork. Stir in pinto beans, tomato, bell pepper, paprika, and salt.
2. Place sour cream, avocado, and lime juice in a blender and combine until smooth.
3. Divide egg mixture among tortillas and top with avocado sauce and cilantro.
Topics:
Comments