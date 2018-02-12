Chris Tobin / Getty

5 Fit-friendly Valentine's Day Activities

Impress your Valentine without compromising either of your lifestyles.

Chris Tobin / Getty
The typical tropes surrounding Valentine's Day often involve chocolate and expensive dinners. Since you're reading this site, we'll assume that you — and hopefully your Valentine — enjoy a fit lifestyle.

So why compromise all the hard work you've done honing your physiques by staying active and eating smart? Make this Valentine's Day an active one by suggesting any one of these five, fun and fit activities to your Valentine.

They're sure to get the endorphins rushing for the special day.

1. Cook a Healthy Meal Together

"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” - Virginia Woolf.

We can't really argue with that one. With that in mind, check out any of our healthy recipes that you can easily put together to impress the special lady in your life without straying from a healthy diet. 

Choose from any of these healthy recipes for some inspiration.

2. Have a Fun Workout Together

Is the couple that works out together the one that stays together? The jury is still out on that one, but why not give it a go this year for Valentine's?  We don't need to be setting any PRs here, but what about a light, entertaining workout to tone one of her favorite muscle groups. 

You'll both be looking your best for the big day.

3. Take Things Up a Notch in the Bedroom

Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to spice things up and try something different in the bedroom. Whether you keep things pretty simple or think of yourself as a kamasutra expert, we've got you covered with the best sex positions to make her pop her top. Besides switching up your position game, try something out of your comfort zone, like role-playing or testing out aphrodisiac foods

4. Have Some Fun

Go to the movies. Check out a comedy show. Put that forearm workout to use at the bowling alley. Or, if you're adventure seekers, maybe do a little skydiving? Whatever you choose, have it be something that both of you would enjoy.

She'll appreciate the thoughtfulness, which will score you extra points.

5. Pick Her Up Something Nice

It doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead of the typical flowers or jewelry, why not try something a little more personal, like a gift certificate for a massage or new workout kicks?

Think about what she enjoys doing in her free time and work off of that. If that doesn't work for you, refer to item #1 on this list. Every girl enjoys a nice home-cooked meal, especially one cooked with love. 

