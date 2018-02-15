Brian Klutch

Edge

The 5 Healthiest Options for Your Chocolate Cravings

Satisfy your sweet tooth without going on a dessert binge.

Brian Klutch
You might be watching your weight or getting good results on a diet, but it's often hard to fully resist the siren song of chocolate. Instead of indulging in Godiva and Dove bars, here are five treats that won't hurt your waist. Just remember, as always, to use moderation.

Brian Klutch
Barkthins Blueberry With Quinoa

You’ll get antioxidants from blueberries and dark chocolate with each bite. Not a blueberry fan? Other varieties pair chocolate with almonds, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds.

2 of 5
Brian Klutch
Barnana Organic Dark Chocolate

These chocolate-covered banana treats provide a potassium boost, which can help prevent cramping. Just don’t eat more than six or so at a time—the calories are on the high side.

3 of 5
Brian Klutch
PB2 With Chocolate

With 75% fewer calories and 94% less fat than traditional peanut butter, this will curb your sweet tooth and provide muscle-building protein. Go ahead: Toss it in a smoothie.

4 of 5
Brian Klutch
Eating Evolved Signature Dark

It’s made with only three ingredients—cacao, coconut sugar, and cacao butter—and the taste is surprisingly good. No wonder it’s a favorite of vegans and Paleos alike.

5 of 5
Brian Klutch
Lily's Original Dark Chocolate

Sweetened with stevia, this bar contains almost no sugar and even has 25% fewer calories than similar dark chocolates. Bonus: It has inulin, a fiber that will make you feel fuller. ​

