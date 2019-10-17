Africa Studio / Shutterstock

The 7 Best Deodorants for Sweaty Guys

Stop ruining your shirts and stay fresh all day long with these sweat-blocking deodorants.

Sweating is a fact of life. And while it’s perfectly acceptable to sport a drenched shirt at the gym (as long as you wipe off the equipment after use), it’s another situation entirely to sweat through your shirt at the office or on a date.

The clinical term for excessive sweating is “hyperhidrosis.” According to Dr. Malcolm Brock of the Center for Sweat Disorders at Johns Hopkins Medicine, it’s a pathological condition in which the body sweats beyond its need to regulate temperature. Hyperhidrosis is pretty rare—one 2016 study estimated that about 4.8 percent of Americans suffer from the condition—but being really sweaty is common, especially for men who are bigger. A study published in the journal Experimental Physiology found that larger individuals sweat more than smaller individuals during exercise regardless of gender.   

 Fortunately for sweaty guys, there are plenty of great products out there to stop excessive sweating. 

Deodorants vs. Antiperspirants

Deodorants are designed to mask or neutralize odors, while an antiperspirants’ chief objective is to prevent sweat from forming in the first place. Both can keep you smelling fresh, but antiperspirants get the job done with aluminum salts that temporarily clog pores to keep sweat from leaking out of your body.

Over the years, aluminum has gotten a bad rap, and has been rumored to increase the risks of developing cancer and Alzheimer’s. But for now, the evidence doesn’t support the allegations. In fact, the National Cancer Institute says there’s no scientific evidence linking antiperspirants to breast cancer, and the Alzheimer’s Association says that studies have failed to confirm aluminum’s role in causing Alzheimer’s. So, if you need to curb excess sweating, you should be okay reaching for an antiperspirant.

Now, here are seven of the best sweat-stopping products on the market.

Courtesy of Jack Black
Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Jack Black makes some of our favorite lotions, cleaners, and hair products, and this gentle roll-on stick in a neutral, natural scent completes the daily arsenal. Aluminum controls sweating while a blend of vitamin E and aloe hydrate and soften the skin.

Courtesy of Dove
Dove Men + Care Dry Spray

One quarter of this functional spray is actually moisturizer, which helps to protect your skin from irritation. That still leaves plenty of powerful sweat-stopping formula leftover to keep you smelling great all day long. And because the spray goes on instantly dry, you don’t have to worry about it clinging to your shirt.

Courtesy of AOS
Art of Sport Antiperspirant + Deodorant

Art of Sport is another motion-activated option that keeps sweat and odor from ruining your day. It’s also infused with matcha to help energize your skin, plus arrowroot powder for an extra dose of moisture-wicking properties.

Courtesy of Kiehl / Shutterstock
Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Best known for their lotions and cleansers, Kiehl’s also makes a fine deodorant. It glides on easily and contains caffeine, vitamin C, and zinc to invigorate your skin. Most importantly, it can keep you fresh and dry for up to 48 hours.

Courtesy of Degree
Degree Men 48-Hour Advanced Protection Antiperspirant

This tried-and-true stick is one of the best values in your sweat-stopping arsenal. Available for just a few bucks, it provides up to 48 hours of protection against sweat and odor—though you’ll still want to apply it every day, if possible. And the MotionSense technology means that little microcapsules of smell-good scents sit dormant on your skin, ready to kick into action the moment you start moving.

Courtesy of AXE
Axe Signature Gold Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

Yes, we all know guys who overdo Axe body spray in the locker room—but don’t sleep on the brand’s deodorant. It goes on dry, keeps you dry for up to 48 hours and, for an added bonus, it won’t stain your shirts.

Courtesy of Certain
Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant

If excess sweating and pit stains are becoming a serious problem—keeping you from removing your jacket in meetings or high-fiving your friends—give Certain Dri a shot. It contains aluminum chloride, an upgrade from the usual aluminum zirconium found in most antiperspirants, and is formulated to provide 72-hour sweat protection for even the sweatiest of guys.

