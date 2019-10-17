The 7 Best Deodorants for Sweaty Guys

Sweating is a fact of life. And while it’s perfectly acceptable to sport a drenched shirt at the gym (as long as you wipe off the equipment after use), it’s another situation entirely to sweat through your shirt at the office or on a date.

The clinical term for excessive sweating is “hyperhidrosis.” According to Dr. Malcolm Brock of the Center for Sweat Disorders at Johns Hopkins Medicine, it’s a pathological condition in which the body sweats beyond its need to regulate temperature. Hyperhidrosis is pretty rare—one 2016 study estimated that about 4.8 percent of Americans suffer from the condition—but being really sweaty is common, especially for men who are bigger. A study published in the journal Experimental Physiology found that larger individuals sweat more than smaller individuals during exercise regardless of gender.

Fortunately for sweaty guys, there are plenty of great products out there to stop excessive sweating.

Deodorants vs. Antiperspirants

Deodorants are designed to mask or neutralize odors, while an antiperspirants’ chief objective is to prevent sweat from forming in the first place. Both can keep you smelling fresh, but antiperspirants get the job done with aluminum salts that temporarily clog pores to keep sweat from leaking out of your body.

Over the years, aluminum has gotten a bad rap, and has been rumored to increase the risks of developing cancer and Alzheimer’s. But for now, the evidence doesn’t support the allegations. In fact, the National Cancer Institute says there’s no scientific evidence linking antiperspirants to breast cancer, and the Alzheimer’s Association says that studies have failed to confirm aluminum’s role in causing Alzheimer’s. So, if you need to curb excess sweating, you should be okay reaching for an antiperspirant.

Now, here are seven of the best sweat-stopping products on the market.