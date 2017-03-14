Sex
8 Things That Can Go Wrong During Sex
How to keep your cool when the condom breaks, someone farts, and other strange things happen.
Hopefully by now you’ve let go of the belief that real sex goes down just like it does in the movies. Contrary to the cinematic image of perfect soft lighting, no need for foreplay, and seamless, steamy sex without any clean-up, real life sex has its fair share of awkward moments. Whether you accidentally bump heads, someone lets loose an embarrassing sound, or you botch an attempt at a new sex position, there's a whole side of sex that is too cringe to include in the movie fantasy. But real life is real life and we need to address that there's often an unspoken side effect to most of our human encounters.
To save you some future mortification—and to reassure you that you aren’t alone—we rounded up eight common things that can go wrong during sex and spoke with two sexual health experts about how to handle them.