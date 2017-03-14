8 Things That Can Go Wrong During Sex

1. The Condom Breaks

One of the smartest ways to handle a condom breaking—whether you find out in the heat of the moment or the morning after—is to “be emotionally prepared,” say Eric M. Garrison says, sex counselor and author of Mastering Multiple Position Sex. Translation: Talk about sex before you have it, specifically sexual history, STDs, and whether she’s on birth control.

We get that it can seem easier to jump into bed with someone than ask whether they’ve ever contracted gonorrhea. But bringing up awkward questions early is crucial to dialing down panic if something goes awry, Garrison says. Knowing whether your partner had or currently has an STD is important information that will equip you to handle mishaps by getting tested yourself or, if necessary, obtaining post-exposure antibiotic prophylaxis drugs to keep you free of disease.

Garrison also advises sexually active partners to consider purchasing Plan B in advance so that in the event a mishap occurs, they don’t have to wait to obtain it at the drug store the following day. However, he also points out that even at a woman’s peak fertility, the chances of her getting pregnant from a broken condom aren’t as high as you may think. “Only 80 out of 1,000 healthy women of childbearing age will get pregnant if they have sex one time without a condom during their peak fertility,” he explains.

Or consider having your girl call her gynecologist as a copper IUD can be inserted up to five days after a broken condom to prevent pregnancy. This method is actually more effective than the morning after pill, Garrison says.