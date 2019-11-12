Is Acupuncture Worth It for Your Recovery Routine?

1. Listen to your body.

Acupuncture is a highly individualized practice wherein an experienced acupuncturist administers a protocol specifically catered to each patient’s needs.

“Acupuncture in its truest sense is very individualized and it's modified as it's performed,” Dr. Paynter says.

When pointing to several studies that explore acupuncture’s benefits for athletes in particular, she notes it’s difficult to test for the full scope of this in a Western-style trial because of this case-by-case basis. Not everyone in a research study has the same underlying energetics needing treatment, which means some Western studies don’t necessarily show acupuncture’s potential per individual. Expect an adjustment period.

“I tell people it will probably take four to six visits performed about once a week for us to know how much of a response you've had,” said Dr. Paynter, who mainly treats a population that has chronic pain, but emphasizes that it often does take anyone a few sessions to know if they’re on the right track.

“From there we decide based on your response how to start implementing a potential maintenance-based therapeutic intervention,” Dr. Paynter says. The number of regular sessions typically tapers off to once a month or every few weeks, depending on what’s best for you.