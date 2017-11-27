Edge

The Best Gifts for the Movie & TV Fanatic: Holiday 2017

Box sets, collectibles, and other unique items to wow any pop culture junkie.

by
1 of 14

1. Adult Swim In A Box

Courtesy of Adult Swim

For some shows, continuity isn’t as important as the experience. So maybe the best way to watch the bizarre, other-worldly comedy of Adult Swim isn’t to binge-watch a series from start to finish, but to sample a little bit of everything AS has to offer. "Adult Swim In A Box" has you covered. This 13-DVD set—which says “Cash Grab” on the back of the box—presents Seasons 1 of Metalocalype and Moral Orel; Seasons 2 of Sealab, Robot Chicken, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force; Season 3 of Space Ghost; and a bevy of pilot episodes. Microwave some popcorn, and be sure to invite over your weirdest friends.

$55.57, amazon.com

2 of 14

2. 'Planet Of The Apes' Trilogy, 4K

Courtesy of Fox

The new Planet of the Apes Trilogy should be taught as a case study in how to properly reboot a beloved franchise. These movies forge new ground without ruining what made the originals so great. This six-disc set presents each of the films of the new Apes trilogy: Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, in 4K and HD Blu-ray, plus a digital token so you can take all of them to go. (A Blu-ray + Digital trilogy is also available, nixing the 4K and knocking $20 off the price). Each film gets its own black plastic shell, and all three shells fit inside a matte-finished slipcase with raised detailing that you can display on a shelf from either end—film artwork on the box side, or all three movie titles on the disc side. Includes a mini foldout Planet of the Apes poster.

$59.99, bestbuy.com

3 of 14

3. DC Gallery Bat-Signal Prop

Courtesy of DC Comics

Now you can turn any man cave into a proper Bat-Cave with the ultimate Bat-Signal lamp. You might be tempted to get this as a desk ornament, but it’d better be a damn big desk. This thing is lightweight for its size, but it’s still big: nearly 13" tall, 9" wide, and 8" deep, which is sizable enough to serve as a focal point in most rooms. It’s seriously powerful, too, and in a dark room can project a picture-perfect Bat-Signal onto any flat surface up to eight feet away. It rotates 180° on top of its faux granite (but surprisingly sturdy) base. It powers on via a USB cord or three AA batteries installed underneath. The best part: it comes with three interchangeable Bat-Symbols—one pulled from Tim Burton films, one from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, and a traditional “Knightfall” symbol from the comics—which easily install on the lamp face via magnets. DC is only making 5,000 of these, so if you want to get your hands on one, you might want to pull the trigger soon or risk markups at conventions and auction sites.

$300, purchase info at dccomics.com

4 of 14

4. 'Close Encounters Of The Third Kind' 4K Box Set

Courtesy of Sony

For fans of Steven Spielberg’s seminal sci-fi classic about contacting alien visitors, this is the ultimate treat: not only has the film been remastered, but you have the option of watching the theatrical cut, director’s cut, or special editions in 4K or on regular Blu-ray. The three-disc set includes a disc of bonus features, plus a glossy visual history booklet with lots of behind-the-scenes shots of iconic moments and Spielberg hard at work. The box itself makes a killer display piece. A ribbon of artwork from the film’s climactic scene stretches across the front; press a button on the side of the box and it lights up and plays the five unmistakable musical notes that every fan has burned into their brains.

$48.59, amazon.com

5 of 14

5. 'Die Hard' Nakatomi Plaza Gift Set

Courtesy of Sony

Includes all five Die Hard movies on Blu-ray and digital, plus villain cards, and a making-of booklet—all in a box set that tucks away into the base of a model of Nakatomi Plaza. The model stands 15" tall and sports some nice detailing, including the Nakatomi logo in front. Set it up on the shelf in your office and people will might think you’re an architect…then they’ll get close and realize you’re just a movie nerd.

$79.88, amazon.com

6 of 14

6. 'Firefly': The Complete Series: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

Firefly
Courtesy of Fox

The cancelled show that was so beloved that fans demanded and got a movie after it was gone, is back once again. Fox has just re-released Joss Whedon’s western-styled sci-fi romp in its entirety. This 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray set features all 14 original episodes on three discs, nine character cards, and a fold-out map of the United Alliance of Planets. The price makes this one a no-brainer. $20? How can you say no?

$19.99, amazon.com

7 of 14

7. 'The Godfather' Trilogy: Omerta Edition

The Godfather
Courtesy of Paramount

It’s been 45 years since Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather hit the big screen. To celebrate, Paramount is making a limited run of 45,000 copies of this Godfather Trilogy Omerta Edition box set. The box is eye-catching for your book shelf or entertainment center, coated in matte white with gold lettering and artwork. This four-disc set comes with all three films mastered on high definition Blu-ray, plus a bounty of extras, including quote cards, trivia cards, character portraits, an “anatomy of a scene” foldout that breaks down the infamous restaurant scene from the original script, magnets that let you rearrange classic quotes on your fridge, plus a disc full of bonus features. All three films can be watched with feature-length commentary by Coppola.

$34.99, amazon.com

8 of 14

8. 'Justice League' Movie Statues

Justice league
Courtesy of DC Comics

The long-anticipated release of Justice League gave DC Collectibles cause to recreate all six superheroes involved in the big screen team-up in lifelike detail in these gorgeous, 12” poly-resin statues. Take your pick of Superman, Batman (in tactical suit), Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg. The statues are solidly constructed and pack some considerable heft, requiring an included base emblazoned with “JL” to stand free. DC Collectibles is making only 5,000 of each character, but you can get your hands on Cyborg and a few other DC goodies by entering our exclusive giveaway here.

$150, purchase info at: dccomics.com

9 of 14

9. 'Men In Black' Trilogy, 4K

Min in Black
Courtesy of Sony

It’s been 20 years since the first Men In Black film hit theaters and every sci-fi comedy made since owes it a debt of gratitude. To celebrate, Sony has remastered all three films in 4K and collected them in this six-disc box set, which includes regular Blu-ray versions of each film and a digital download key. The trilogy hit a rough spot with the 2002 sequel, but the original film remains a classic, and Men In Black III marked a fine return to form. Well worth taking the plunge and getting them all.

$59.99, bestbuy.com

10 of 14

10. Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer

mjolnir hammer
Courtesy of Disney

“Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Now, if you have $100 to burn, you can be worthy, too. As a pure display piece, this model of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, might be worth it. It’s 5lbs and measures almost 20" tall, is etched with gorgeous Norse designs around its edges, and sits in a dock that props it up at an angle. The handle, wrist strap, and pommel all bear details that make it look MCU-worthy. But when you pick it up and swing it around it starts spewing thunder sound effects, and the edges of the hammer light up blue to simulate lightning. Speak the word “Thor” and the symbol of Odin appears on the side.

$99.99, toysrus.com

11 of 14

11. Sphero R2-D2 App-Controlled Droid

r2 d2
Courtesy of Disney

Shockingly well-made. That’s the most succinct review we could offer here. Standing 6" tall and perfectly resembling the detail and proportion of the famous R2 unit who appears in every Star Wars film, this app-controlled droid can mimic every sound and movement you know so well (Episode II’s jet thrusters notwithstanding). This is all easily controlled through the app, which you can download for free from the Apple or Google Play store. The app gives you control not only over all the aforementioned special effects, but offers patrol mode, AR mode, and watch mode, where R2 will chime in appropriately if you happen to be watching Episodes IV, VII, or Rogue One (functionality for the other films in the saga is on the way). When at rest, R2 stands on two legs. When you connect to the app, his retractable front center tread descends and he leans back, ready to roll. Be sure to give him some space, too, because he can roll pretty fast. It should be noted, too, that this droid is a big step up from Sphero’s BB-8 droid, released in advance of The Force Awakens in 2015. While the BB-8 droid was similarly authentic and worked well, the sphere robotics were a little more complex and a little less practical. It wasn’t unusual, for instance, for BB-8 to get stuck in the corner and for his magnetic head to pop off. This R2 unit is twice the size and twice as stable when roaming around your home or office.

$179, bestbuy.com

12 of 14

12. 'Samurai Jack': The Complete Series

samurai-jack
Courtesy of Adult Swim

Thirteen years passed from the end of Season 4 in 2004 to the climactic Season 5 in 2017. That’s a hell of a long wait, but the story of Jack, a samurai thrown into the future, at last has a proper ending. Luckily, Adult Swim isn’t making you wait to collect everything. This box set features all five seasons of Samurai Jack on Blu-ray and digital; that’s 62 episodes spanning almost 23 hours. Since the first four seasons predated the HD era, they’ve been remastered for this set. Happy watching.

$104.99, bestbuy.com

13 of 14

13. 'Spider-Man' 4K Box Sets

2017 Gift Guide For the Movie & TV Fanatic
Courtesy of Sony

The original Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy helped build the foundations of the modern superhero genre, with the second film in the series still standing as one of the best superhero films ever made. Sony has updated all three films in 4K and placed them inside this limited-edition collection, which includes regular Blu-ray versions of each film, plus a bonus disc of features that includes the Editor’s Cut of Spider-Man 3. Sony gave the same attention to Andrew Garfield’s two-film run as the title character in Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2. Both box sets open like books, with glossy artwork and several pages of backstory on the making of all the films. Whichever iteration you prefer, a lot of love went into the making of these sets. Given the limited production run, any fan of the web-crawler will want to get their hands on one now.

$59.99, original trilogy, bestbuy.com

$44.99, Amazing Spider-Man set, bestbuy.com

14 of 14

14. 'Star Trek' 50Th Anniversary Box Set

Star Trek Box Set
Courtesy of CBS

The complete Star Trek original series has been made available as a box set before, as have the original movies. But getting them all together in one set with the full animated series? That’s what you’ve got here, which is an appropriate way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking sci-fi adventure. This set is massive, spanning 30 Blu-ray discs. In addition to every adventure of the original cast, you get 20 hours of bonus content, including a two-and-a-half-hour documentary on the history of the series. It includes a 50th anniversary Starfleet pin plus art prints commemorating the six films. It’s a must-have for any die-hard fan, and that’s before you consider the price: no matter what retailer you prefer, this bad boy will run you less than $100.

$91.39, amazon.com

Topics:
Comments