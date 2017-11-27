The Best Gifts for the Movie & TV Fanatic: Holiday 2017

Courtesy of Disney

Shockingly well-made. That’s the most succinct review we could offer here. Standing 6" tall and perfectly resembling the detail and proportion of the famous R2 unit who appears in every Star Wars film, this app-controlled droid can mimic every sound and movement you know so well (Episode II’s jet thrusters notwithstanding). This is all easily controlled through the app, which you can download for free from the Apple or Google Play store. The app gives you control not only over all the aforementioned special effects, but offers patrol mode, AR mode, and watch mode, where R2 will chime in appropriately if you happen to be watching Episodes IV, VII, or Rogue One (functionality for the other films in the saga is on the way). When at rest, R2 stands on two legs. When you connect to the app, his retractable front center tread descends and he leans back, ready to roll. Be sure to give him some space, too, because he can roll pretty fast. It should be noted, too, that this droid is a big step up from Sphero’s BB-8 droid, released in advance of The Force Awakens in 2015. While the BB-8 droid was similarly authentic and worked well, the sphere robotics were a little more complex and a little less practical. It wasn’t unusual, for instance, for BB-8 to get stuck in the corner and for his magnetic head to pop off. This R2 unit is twice the size and twice as stable when roaming around your home or office.

$179, bestbuy.com