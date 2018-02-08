Ultimate Sport Channel / YouTube

How to Throw a Cartwheel Kick Like an Action Star

If you’re ever forced to defend your honor, you may as well do it in style.

The time may come when you find yourself in a dicey situation (most likely at a bar), during which you have to defend yourself (and your pride) against some knucklehead. If that’s the case, you may as well make his demise flashy. And you’d have a tough time finding a better move than the cartwheel kick to do so. While 16-1 Glory kickboxer and striking phenom Kevin VanNostrand jokes that “you’ll probably have better luck catching a green Smurf than landing a cartwheel kick perfectly,” he also acknowledges that it’ll get the job done.

It may be rare, but it's definitely badass. Check out the video below to see the kick in action:

Follow these steps to learn how to perform one. Hopefully, you’ll never need it.

 

How to Throw a Cartwheel Kick Like an Action Star
1. Assume a Fight Stance

For righties, your left foot is forward, and your back foot is staggered slightly to the right, with your toes turned out slightly and both hands up on your chin. Throw a jab to distract your opponent and set up your shot. “If you can tag them with a jab, that’ll create the perfect distance,” VanNostrand says. “They’ll move back a little.”

2. Execute the Kick

Quickly step forward and to the side with your lead foot and swing the other leg up, as you place your left hand (or both) on the ground. As your legs are in the air, whip your right leg toward your target, torquing your hips over to gain momentum. Aim to connect the lower 6" of your shinbone on their nose, jaw, or neck. “Connect with any of those spots, and it’ll hurt,” VanNostrand says.

3. Get Up

Nip up from the floor to a standing position (unless you possess the catlike skills to follow through and land on your feet).

To do this: In one fluid motion, place your hands on the floor next to your ears, push off the ground, and drive your hips upward. Afterward, grab a victory beer. 

