'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know In June 2018

5. Learn: Join the Breakfast Club

Ever heard the diet advice “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper”? Well, now science is backing it up. Tel Aviv University researchers studied 29 patients with obesity and type-2 diabetes and found this approach produced better weight loss and less hunger compared to six small, spread-out meals. That’s right, because metabolism changes throughout the day, when you take in calories may matter at least as much as how many. Oh, and if you’re gonna have bread, it’s literally less fattening in the morning than at night.

