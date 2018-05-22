RossHelen / Getty

Edge

'M&F' Radar: 6 Things Fit Guys Should Know In June 2018

Here are the things to keep an eye on over the next month.

RossHelen / Getty
With so many fitness-minded products and events in the mainstream, it can be tough to sort through for the best of the best. Luckily, we did the grunt work for you and rounded up the books, movies, and products that should be on every fit guy's radar this month. 

Courtesy Image
1. Read: The World’s Fittest Book

Author Ross Edgley has amassed 200,000-plus Instagram followers during a decade-long, globe-spanning fitness pilgrimage. Now he’s sharing world-class athlete tips he’s tested himself, including adding 27% more muscle mass, improving endurance by 60%, and getting below 10% body fat with “chocolate and Mayan secrets.” Judging this book by its cover—featuring Edgley’s own otherworldly physique—we’re sold! 

$23, amazon.com

2 of 6
Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty
2. Watch: NBA Finals

By the time the average NBA player hits 33, he’s in the twilight of his career. But not LeBron James, who is perennially ripped, never gets hurt, and continues to find new ways to dominate as the years go by. At press time the championship-round teams were not yet known, but considering King James has been to the past seven Finals, there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be flexing his muscles on the big stage once again. 

Game 1, May 31, 9 p.m. EST, ABC

3 of 6
Courtesy of Disney Pixar
3. Watch: 'Incredibles 2'

It’s been 14 years since arguably America’s fittest family bounded onto the big screen. Now the Parrs (a.k.a. The Incredibles) are back, with a new storyline that involves Helen (a.k.a. Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter) out fighting crime whilst Bob (a.k.a. Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig T. Nelson) struggles to hold down the fort with three super-powered kids, including a totally out-of-control baby. And yet, one thing hasn’t changed: Bob still has the most swole upper body this side of Phil Heath. Seriously, dude is jacked. See him put those pythons back to work in this long-awaited sequel.

In theaters June 15. 

4 of 6
Courtesy Image
4. Buy: Balega Blister Resist Socks

Thanks to a flat scale structure, mohair naturally prevents sheer friction blisters. Balega blends it with their own signature Drynamix moisture-wicking fiber for a super-soft feel that’ll keep you training effortlessly—or at least irritation-free. Bonus: The brand proudly produces its socks in the USA and South Africa and does all kinds of giving back in both countries.

$13 and up, balega.com
 

5 of 6
Liam Norris / Getty
5. Learn: Join the Breakfast Club

Ever heard the diet advice “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper”? Well, now science is backing it up. Tel Aviv University researchers studied 29 patients with obesity and type-2 diabetes and found this approach produced better weight loss and less hunger compared to six small, spread-out meals. That’s right, because metabolism changes throughout the day, when you take in calories may matter at least as much as how many. Oh, and if you’re gonna have bread, it’s literally less fattening in the morning than at night.
 

6 of 6
Courtesy Image
6. Track: Hyfit Wearable Gym

Two fitness products that clearly work: resistance bands and fitness trackers. Now a Kickstarter crew is combining the two with a product that easily blew through its $30,000 funding goal and begins shipping this month. We remain skeptical, but with 250-plus exercises and the support of Reebok, this ambitious gadget just might be the future of training. Key word “might.” 

$100, hyfit.co

