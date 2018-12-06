Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty

Edge

'M&F' Radar: 7 Things Fit Guys Should Know in December 2018

As we speed toward the new year, here's what's on our minds.

Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty

With so many fitness-minded products and events in the mainstream, it can be difficult to sort through for the best of the best to complement your fit lifestyle. Luckily, we did the grunt work for you and rounded up the books, events, and products that should be on every fit guy's radar this month.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Watch: Aquaman

After the belly flops that were Justice League and Suicide Squad, it’s been tough to care about DC Comics’ cinematic universe. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is the exception, and we’re pulling for Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the merman’s first standalone flick. He is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must lead the battle against sea creatures and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

In theaters Dec. 21

Bill Averette/Courtesy of Spartan
Race: Iceland Ultra World Championships

The second-annual 24-hour race is the perfect excuse to book a winter Reykjavík getaway, run for fun, or, if you’re insane, attempt 100 miles’ worth of the looped course, with $100,000 in cash going to whoever can.

Dec. 7–9; Hveragerði, Iceland

Courtesy Image
Gear: Faberware Self-Sharpening 13-piece Knife Block Set

This sleek and stylish knife set includes all the essentials (a chef’s knife, a santoku, and steak knives) and, as a useful bonus, also boasts self-sharpening knife slots. So even if your skills in the kitchen are dull—your steel blades will never be.

$80; amazon.com

Courtesy FIBO GLobal Events
Attend: FIBO USA

Whether you’re searching for forward thinkers in the fitness space or a peek at the latest tech and workout trends, or you’re a budding entrepreneur looking to pick the brains of some of the most successful influencers in the industry, this expo has it all. Also, if you show up and it sucks, Disney World is right there.

Dec. 5–8; Orlando, FL

Sony Pictures Animation
Watch: Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) travels through parallel dimensions, teaming up with other Spider-Men, and mentors a young teenager (Shameik Moore) from Brooklyn, NY, in hopes of stopping a threat to all reality.

In theaters Dec. 14

Erica Schultz
Know: Olympia Revamp

An industry veteran and co-executive pro- ducer of the film Bigger, Dan Solomon has been named VP and Chief Olympia Officer. This is another great change spearheaded by AMI President and CEO David Pecker.

Jaime Squire / Getty
Watch: 2018 SEC Championship Game

We’re not sure who will square off in this showdown in Atlanta, but considering there’ll be future NFL talent at almost every position, we’re all in.

Dec. 1, 4 p.m. EST, CBS

