Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty
Edge
'M&F' Radar: 7 Things Fit Guys Should Know in December 2018
As we speed toward the new year, here's what's on our minds.
With so many fitness-minded products and events in the mainstream, it can be difficult to sort through for the best of the best to complement your fit lifestyle. Luckily, we did the grunt work for you and rounded up the books, events, and products that should be on every fit guy's radar this month.
1 of 7
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
2 of 7
Bill Averette/Courtesy of Spartan
3 of 7
Courtesy Image
4 of 7
Courtesy FIBO GLobal Events
5 of 7
Sony Pictures Animation
6 of 7
Erica Schultz
7 of 7
Jaime Squire / Getty