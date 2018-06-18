6 Things You Should Know About ISSA

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is one of the world leaders in fitness education. It offers comprehensive, research-proven distance education for fitness professionals through programs that are both traditional and innovative. It offers 12 fitness certifications, from general personal training to specialties like bodybuilding, group fitness, or strength and conditioning. With ISSA, students can even earn an associate'sdegree in exercise science based on real-world health, fitness, and nutrition knowledge.

If you're considering becoming a trainer, ISSA is a reputable, affordable certification option. Here's what you should know about the organization.

6 Things You Should Know About the ISSA

1. #1 IN PERSONAL TRAINING

The ISSA is the first and only fitness organization to be nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). In the increasingly competitive field of personal training, a degree can help set you apart from other fitness professionals.

2. A WORLD LEADER IN FITNESS EDUCATION

The ISSA has had over 300,000 students in 92 countries around the world, representing at least 2 million clients annually. The personal training courses help students hone business and marketing skills along with client assessment, program design, basic nutrition, and sports medicine.

3. OVER 30 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN BUILDING CAREERS

The ISSA offers certifications in personal training, bodybuilding, strength and conditioning fitness nutrition, exercise therapy, corrective exercise, sports nutrition/supplementation, group fitness, senior and youth fitness, as well as an associate’s degree.

4. FITS YOUR BUSY SCHEDULE

Online learning with guided study programs allow you to study on your own terms and take the open-book final exam from home—or wherever—whenever you're ready. With the instructor-led program, students get classroom-style guidance without enrolling in college.

5. EXCEPTIONAL STUDENT SUPPORT & RECOGNITION

Students receive unlimited support before and after certification, including help with course materials, certification renewal and job placement. The ISSA is recognized and accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, enabling application of Tuition Assistance, Student Loan and Military programs.

6. JOB GUARANTEE & FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

If a student meets the ISSA criteria and doesn't find a job within 60 days of their certification, the program is free. The ISSA offers a variety of payment plans, including interest-free 12-month plans. And everything is included from day one— no hidden costs or surprises.