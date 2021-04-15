After more than a year since ceasing its print publication, Muscle & Fitness flagship magazines will be returning to print, it was recently announced.

For nearly 85 years, the Weider publications earned a reputation for their industry-leading coverage of all things related to health, fitness, muscle building, and nutrition. In early 2020, at the start of a global pandemic, the magazines suspended printing in favor of a fully digital online presence.

Now under the direction of new Owner Jake Wood, President Dan Solomon, and Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler, plans are now in place to bring printed issues back to subscribers as well as selected newsstands and events toward the second half of 2021.

Following the successful release of a special edition of Muscle & Fitness HERS in December 2020, the publisher of the iconic fitness media brands is now set to return to print for both Muscle & Fitness and its sister publication, Muscle & Fitness HERS.

Each of the titles will enjoy several upgrades — including thicker page stock and glossier pages, along with several content improvements aimed at providing more overall value to readers. Additionally, the magazines will expand its subscription base to an even wider audience. Plans are also in the works to resume publishing of FLEX, widely considered the bible of the bodybuilding world.

Wood, the co-founder of Wings of Strength, also acquired Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, the fitness industry’s most celebrated event, in 2020.

To learn more about Olympia Weekend visit MrOlympia.com.