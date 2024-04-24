This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

If you own a gym, or dream of owning one someday- GymCon 2024 was THE place to be.

The three day event, hosted by Gym Launch, featured speakers such as Dan Solomon, Alex Hormozi, Leila Hormozi, Cale Owen, Eli Wilde, and more.

If you missed it, don’t worry, we’re breaking down the highlights here. PLUS it’s not too early (or too late!) to plan your trip to Las Vegas for GymCon 2025!

Speaker Spotlight: Dan Solomon

You may think someone as successful and established as Dan Solomon had a mentor who helped him climb the ranks to President of Mr. Olympia, but for him he contributes his success to just “getting sh*t done because I didn’t have a choice”. Refreshingly, Solomon shared he’s no different than anyone else in the room- he simply had a goal and worked day in and day out to make it happen, because quitting was never a choice in his eyes.

Without people in the industry giving him a chance to see what he could do, he never would have reached the heights that he has. Our biggest takeaway for gym owners looking to grow massively successful businesses was Solomon’s statement on leading a team…

“You’re doing your gyms a major disservice by limiting your employees” .

Today he runs multiple companies including Mr. Olympia, Muscle and Fitness, Hers, and more within his portfolio.

Speaker Spotlight: Alex Hormozi

Founder of Gym Launch, Alex Hormozi is a returning favorite speaker to GymCon. This year his presentation woke up the crowd and provided Gym Owners a powerful reminder…

“You need to raise your standards. If the vast majority of the team in your gym is mediocre, I guarantee your gym is mediocre”.

As much as you may like someone, that’s never a good enough reason to keep an employee around who is bringing down the gym, and the rest of your team. Everyone has that one employee who they think “Maybe this will be the month they turn things around, and start actually doing what I ask”. Hormozi brought the room back to reality: They never do. Fire the weak link before they bring down the whole business.

Other Favorite Moments:

“People don’t respond to what you say, they respond to who you are” – Eli Wilde

“Create a business where people genuinely love working” – Leila Hormozi

“The money isn’t just for us. It’s for us to go out and help more people” – Cale Owen

“You can’t teach what you don’t know and you can’t lead where you won’t go.” – Eli Wilde

