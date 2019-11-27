LMproduction / Shutterstock

10 Fitness Deals You Don't Want to Miss on Black Friday

'Tis the season to eat copious amounts of food and get good deals.

Perhaps your headphones or gym shorts have seen better days, or you're just looking to treat yourself or that special gym rat in your life. Whatever the case, there's no better time to purchase new fitness gear than on Black Friday. And gone are the days when you needed to be outside a store at 4 a.m. and race hundreds of rabid shoppers to the grab the limited quantity on the shelves—countless companies now offer their deals online, often for more than just that one day. 

Here, we've rounded up some of the best fitness deals available this Black Friday. Happy shopping! 

Courtesy of Target.com
Apple Watch Series 3

Whether you want to track your heart rate or respond to texts mid-workout, the Apple Watch is undeniably conveient. Get $30 off the iconic smartwatch at Target HERE.

 

Courtesy of Target.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones at Target

From the gym to the office, these sleek headphones are popular for a reason. Get $120 off at Target this Back Friday HERE

 

Courtesy of Target.com
JBL Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones at Target

If you're the type who hates background noise during your workouts, these JBL cans will be your new favorites. Get $100 off this Black Friday at Target HERE.

 

Courtesy of nordictrack.com
NordicTrack Fitness Equipment

Longtime fitness equipment manufacturer NordicTrack has no shortage of deals this Black Friday. Browse through to find your next home gym staple HERE.

 

Courtesy of bowflex.com
Bowflex

Bowfflex is offering some pretty hefty deals this year, including $450 off the Max Trainer M8 plus a free mat. Check out all their deals on machines, dumbbells, and more HERE.

Courtesy of Trifecta
Trifecta Nutrition

Trifecta Nutrition is a favorite of some of the most dedicated athletes around for a reason. The organic meal delivery service makes eating good, healthy food hassle free, and it's running a solid promotion through December 2. Get 40% off your order and 1 pound of free beef for life when you order HERE.

renaissanceperiodization.com
RP Diet App

The RP Diet app gives users all the customization of the popular Renaissance Periodization diet plan templates hassle-free. It's on sale for 20% off for the year, coming out to $129.99/year instead of $149.99. Check it out HERE.

 

Courtesy of Reebok
Reebok

A go-to athletic wear brand for countless athletes, Reebok makes quality performance wear that doesn't quit. They'll be celebrating Black Friday with 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale. On Cyber Monday, get 50% off sitewide, including sale. Check out their deals HERE.

 

Courtesy of roguefitness.com
Rogue Fitness

Rogue is one of the most well-known fitness equipment brands around, and it's offering rotating deals all week to celebrate the season. From barbell collars to exercise bikes and jump ropes, there's something for everyone. Check it out HERE.

 

Courtesy of Zappos.com
Zappos

No specifics have been announced just yet, but we'd stay tuned to the company, which already offers plenty of solid deals year-round. New running shoes, anyone? Check out their sales HERE.

 

