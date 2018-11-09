kali9 / Getty
Gear
The 5 Best Fitness Trackers for Different Goals
Choose the right tracker to get the most out of your workouts.
Data-collecting fitness trackers are everywhere these days, in dozens of varieties. But if you’re in the market for a new one, look no further than these five options catered to different fitness goals.
Check out the folllowing slides to pick the right one for you.
Note: Apple Watch not included because it’s not exclusively a tracker.
1 of 5
Courtesy Image
2 of 5
Courtesy Image
3 of 5
Courtesy Image
4 of 5
Courtesy Image
5 of 5
Courtesy Image