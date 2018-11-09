kali9 / Getty

Gear

The 5 Best Fitness Trackers for Different Goals

Choose the right tracker to get the most out of your workouts.

by
kali9 / Getty
View Gallery (5)

Data-collecting fitness trackers are everywhere these days, in dozens of varieties. But if you’re in the market for a new one, look no further than these five options catered to different fitness goals.

Check out the folllowing slides to pick the right one for you.

Note: Apple Watch not included because it’s not exclusively a tracker.

The 5 Best Fitness Trackers for Different Goals
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Courtesy Image
FitBit Charge 3
  • Interactive touchscreen: Yes
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Built-in music: No
  • Battery life: 7 days
  • Price: $150-plus
  • Best for: All-around fitness

fitbit.com

2 of 5
Courtesy Image
TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music
  • Interactive touchscreen: Yes
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Built-in music: Yes
  • Battery life: 2 weeks
  • Price: $225
  • Best for: Running

tomtom.com

3 of 5
Courtesy Image
Moov Now
  • Interactive touchscreen: No
  • Heart-rate monitor: No
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Built-in music: No
  • Battery life: 6 months
  • Price: $60
  • Best for: Boxing

moov.cc

4 of 5
Courtesy Image
Garmin VivoSport
  • Interactive touchscreen: Yes
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Built-in music: No
  • Battery life: 7 days
  • Price: $170
  • Best for: Cross-training

garmin.com

5 of 5
Courtesy Image
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
  • Interactive touchscreen: Yes
  • Heart-rate monitor: Yes
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Built-in music: Yes
  • Battery life: 3 to 4 days
  • Price: $200
  • Best for: Swimming

samsung.com

Fitness Tracker
The 5 Best Fitness Trackers for Different Goals
5 Things to Know About the FitBit Charge 3
5 Things to Know About the FitBit Charge 3
The 5 Best Wireless Headphones for Working Out
The 5 Best Wireless Workout Headphones
Next Gallery
Comments