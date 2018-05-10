gradyreese / Getty

8 Office Essentials to Create a Healthier Workspace

Create a workspace that’ll help you move more, fight stress, and really zone in on those TPS reports.

gradyreese / Getty
The average American man works 44 hours per week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you’re spending that much time in an office environment, it makes sense to adjust the environment around you to complement all those countless hours you also log working out in the gym.

For starters, scatter some plants around your workspace. Harvard research shows that greener offices translate to better cognition and fewer sick days. Additionally, a University of Exeter study found that plants had the power to boost workplace productivity by up to 15%.

After that, jump online and order one, two, or all these office essentials, all designed to help you create the healthiest workspace possible.

8 Office Essentials to Create a Healthier Workspace
1. Uplift Adjustable Standing Desk

This stylish and height-adjustable wonder raises and lowers with the push of a button, allowing you to work comfortably while sitting or standing. With plenty of work- space for a desktop computer or a laptop plus files and folders, it’s also far superior to all those other standing desk units that simply raise your monitor but don’t leave you enough room to write or process paperwork.

$450; uplift.com

Courtesy Image
2. H2 Wireless Headphones

Block out senseless gossip and chatter from co-workers with an intuitive pair of cans that create a unique EarPrint that’s tailored to fit your hearing profile.

$229; amazon.com

Courtesy Image
3. Back app 2.0 chair

It’s engineered to gently stimulate your core to help reduce or eliminate back pain.

$596; backapp.eu

Courtesy Image
4. West loop

Stay hydrated without the worry that you’ll spill your Irish coffee all over your keyboard thanks to the West Loop’s Thermalock design. It also keeps beverages warm (or cold) for five hours, making it a must-own hydration vessel.

$15; gocontigo.com

Courtesy Image
5. Acucurve Cane

Seek and destroy those tough- to-reach muscle knots with the unforgiving drop tip, or with a lighter touch around the spine via two orange massage balls.

$20; tptherapy.com

Courtesy Image
6. 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Noise Machine

This desktop unit can quietly filter pollutants from around your workspace, and with six soothing sounds, it can help block out gross sniffles from cubicle neighbors.

$180; amazon.com

Courtesy Image
7. Wurf Board

Too fidgety to stand at your desk for hours at a clip? Hop on a Wurf Board and rock and sway while you work. It encourages micro- movements to improve posture, burn calories, and reduce stress.

$199; wurf.com

Courtesy Image
8. Happylight Touch

Naturally combat the winter blues via a daily dose of the HappyLight’s adjustable UV-free full-spectrum light that can help boost energy, mood, and focus.

$100; verilux.com

