8 Office Essentials to Create a Healthier Workspace

The average American man works 44 hours per week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you’re spending that much time in an office environment, it makes sense to adjust the environment around you to complement all those countless hours you also log working out in the gym.

For starters, scatter some plants around your workspace. Harvard research shows that greener offices translate to better cognition and fewer sick days. Additionally, a University of Exeter study found that plants had the power to boost workplace productivity by up to 15%.

After that, jump online and order one, two, or all these office essentials, all designed to help you create the healthiest workspace possible.