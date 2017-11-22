The Best Gifts for People Who Should Take Muscle Recovery More Seriously: Holiday 2017

Courtesy Image
Runners, lifters, and pretty much every other type of fitness fanatic tend to neglect their feet. Problem is, that lack of love can lead to tight, tense muscles, cramping, even plantar fasciitis. But with Moji's professional-grade foot massager, you, a friend, or relative can get satisfying relief without an actual masseuse. You can freeze the unit to numb aching muscles or use alone. The center ball is great for getting deep into the muscle, relieving inflammation. If you want to get the edges of your feet, roll your foot along the entire circumference of the unit. Its grippy surface prevents slippage—so you can stop using tennis balls that roll out from under you. — B.S. ($39.99, gomoji.com)