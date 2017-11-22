The Best Gifts for People Who Should Take Muscle Recovery More Seriously: Holiday 2017

Courtesy Image

Every athlete knows the importance of a good recovery routine, but many (including yourself, probably) are hesitant to spend on the tools that help accelerate muscle recovery and lower their chances of getting hurt during a workout. That's why we've rounded up some of the best recovery tools to gift your fellow lifters or yourself this holiday season.

From the simplest of massagers to high-tech foam rollers—and even the latest in electronic muscle stimulation technology—these are our picks to speed recovery and stay injury-free all winter long.