The Coolest World Cup Jerseys from Russia 2018

Do you love soccer? The World Cup kicks off June 14 in Russia. Brandish your rooting interests in these colorful, workout-friendly shirts.

1. Uruguay Away Jersey

Led by iconoclastic goal scorer (and serial biter) Luis Suarez, two-time Cup winner Uruguay is favored in Group A. This polyester jersey features Puma DryCell technology to keep you cool during tough workouts—or nail-biting matches. $90; us.puma.com

2. Japan Home Jersey

The Samurai Blue have steadily earned worldwide respect since qualifying for their first Cup in 1998. And thanks to a badass redesigned badge, sweat-wicking recycled fabric, and a loose, comfortable cut, this jersey is pretty damn respectable itself. $90; adidas.com

3. Mexico Home Pre-Match Jersey

The always-dangerous El Tri warms up in this eye-catching top, and so can you—while feeling Earth-friendly. It’s made with Parley Ocean Plastic yarn, which is sourced from recycled waste salvaged from shorelines before it ravages the sea. $60; adidas.com

4. Peru Home Jersey

Squeaking in via playoff, Peru returns to the Cup for the first time since 1982. This jersey’s classic diagonal red stripe, which channels the dynamic 1970 quarterfinals-reaching squad, should fire up your passion for soccer and/or fitness. $90; umbro.com

5. Iceland Home Jersey

No joke, tiny Iceland has emerged as a footballing force. This breathable compression shirt reflects the nation’s natural features (ice, water, volcanoes, geysers), coming off as fierce as the Viking chants the squad has made famous. $90; erreausa.com