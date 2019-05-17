Courtesy of TheraBand Flex Bar

Exercise Equipment Under $25 That Will Help You Master the Home Workout

There are so many fitness gear options out there, and we're here to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.

At-home fitness equipment used to seem like an exorbitant expense, but as the fitness industry grows and life gets busier, it has started to become more accessible and affordable.

We’ve collected a handful of exercise equipment under $25 to help you make the best of your workout, no matter where you are. If you’re on the road often, don’t have time to hit the gym, or just prefer to train at home, these pieces will help you get the job done.

Resistance Bands

Used for: Total-body workouts

Rows, curls, squats—you name it, these bands can do it all. Whether it’s for prehab, stretching, or a quick training session, you’ll be able to customize your workout with specific resistances, which are differentiated by the colors on the bands or handles. Resistance bands are easy to use, affordable, and convenient ways to get a full-body workout. Get it here for $22.97.

Loop Bands

Used for: Warming up, lower-body strength

Whether you’re traveling, training at home, or warming up for a big lift, loop bands are an easy way to loosen your muscles and work on strength and flexibility. Many people are quad-dominant, so loop bands are great for glute activation through monster walks, crab walks, and more. The beauty of loop bands, like resistance bands, is that they take up very little space and allow you to have a workout anywhere. Get it here for $19.95 (Set of 8).

Speed Jump Rope

Used for: Building endurance

It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to master the double-under or just add a bit of intensity to your workouts, this speed rope can help you do just that. With two different ropes, you’ll be able work either one of these into your training effortlessly. Get it here for $17.93

Ab Wheel

Used for: Core work

This low-cost core blaster really hits the rectus abdominis and shores up your overall stability. But don't let the price tag fool you: the ab wheel is trickier than it looks. You'll need to have picture-perfect form throughout, making sure that your back doesn't dip during the move to avoid ineffectiveness at best and injury at worst. Before you start using this piece of equipment, build your core strength through planks and similar exercises and then move to the wheel. Get it here for $16.97.

Pullup Bar

Used for: Upper-body strength training, core work

Wide grip, narrow grip, neutral grip, chinups—getting your pullups done at home can significantly help build your upper-body strength in a more functional way. It's also one of the most important exercises if you're really looking to focus on crafting an eye-popping aesthetic. (Hey, it worked for Rambo.) The best part is that once you're done building your back, a pullup bar is also perfect for core work like leg and knee raises. Get it here for $24.49.

Foam Roller

Used for: Self-myofascial release

Foam rollers will become a vital part of your routine once you get the hang of them. When used properly they can help release the lactic acid from muscles, relieve sciatic pain, and just help you bounce back after some tough training days. When you're in the gym almost every day, these things can be just what you need to overcome soreness and get right back in the game. At just one pound, this roller is also travel-friendly! Get it here for $21.99.

TheraBand Flex Bar

Used for: Improving grip strength

What’s one thing bodybuilders, powerlifters, and CrossFit athletes all have in common? They all need tremendous grip strength for their training. The TheraBand Flex Bar can help improve grip strength, but it's also used as a treatment for both tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow. By picking a color, you can select the resistance that’s right for you. Get it here for $19.99.

