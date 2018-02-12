Hottest Fitness Equipment: Gravocore

Product: Gravocore

Founder & CEO: Gorgi Nikkaran

Founded: 2017

Headquarters: Dallas

Website: gravocore.com

Gravocore is challenging the age-old “no pain, no gain” idea that to achieve results, we must subject our bodies to torture, rather than rely on our body’s intelligence.

Its double pulley and harness system allows you to do previously impossible moves from your home or on the go. It also enables on-the-fly resistance modulation so you can make your workout as difficult or easy as you want, deciding which muscles will bear the strain.

Gravocore is versatile—you can do anything from strength and high-intensity training to yoga and Pilates-type moves, at varying intensities.

