Hottest Fitness Equipment: MyRack Ultimate Home Gym

Looking for one piece of workout equipment that does it all? This system brings the best of the gym to your home.

MyRack home gym training system
Courtesy of ForceUSA

MyRack offers 20 different attachments (with more on the way) that let consumers create a truly custom power rack that meets their specific needs.

It’s a completely modular power rack that’s built with commercial-quality construction and features, but it’s priced at a range that’s affordable for the garage gym crowd. Plus, it offers features you just don’t find in run-of-the-mill home gyms—a monolift system makes heavy squats and bench presses safer, the lat pulldown attachment eliminates the need for a separate machine, and the cable crossover attachments let the user perform an endless array of cable movements. It’s essentially an entire gym in one piece of equipment.

Company info:

President: Mark Swaby

Founded: 2015

Headquarters: Salt Lake City, UT

Products: Customizable power racks

Website: forceusa.com

