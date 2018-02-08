Hottest Fitness Equipment: MyRack Ultimate Home Gym

MyRack offers 20 different attachments (with more on the way) that let consumers create a truly custom power rack that meets their specific needs.

It’s a completely modular power rack that’s built with commercial-quality construction and features, but it’s priced at a range that’s affordable for the garage gym crowd. Plus, it offers features you just don’t find in run-of-the-mill home gyms—a monolift system makes heavy squats and bench presses safer, the lat pulldown attachment eliminates the need for a separate machine, and the cable crossover attachments let the user perform an endless array of cable movements. It’s essentially an entire gym in one piece of equipment.

Company info:

President: Mark Swaby

Founded: 2015

Headquarters: Salt Lake City, UT

Products: Customizable power racks

Website: forceusa.com