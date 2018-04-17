Pack All Your Essentials in This Primo Duffel Bag

You may have your everyday necessities down pat, but getting them from the office to the gym or from the gym to the weekend is a different story. With the Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag Complete Set, get quick and convenient access to everything you need while organizing it in one place—all for less than $70.

This duffel bag makes carrying around your work, gym, or weekend belongings a breeze. Its ultra-lightweight design won't slow you down with any extra bulk, so getting from point A to B is much easier. Plus, it's comfortable to carry for extended periods of time. Translation: You'll treat your body well—especially after tough workouts—when using the bag's wraparound rivet reinforced carry handles and padded quick-release shoulder strap.

Also, the set—which includes a personal travel kit for smaller items—protects whatever you've got packed inside. Premium, weather-resistant materials guard your personal belongings against the elements, as well as the wear-and-tear of everyday use. Even better, it looks incredible in all areas of your life. With this bag, you'll look professional at work, driven at the gym, and classy on the weekends.

Get a great deal on this set by grabbing it for $69.99 on Citizen Goods, an online lifestyle shop.