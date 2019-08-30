@stevekuclo/Instagram

10 Times Steve Kuclo’s Instagram Showcased His Massive Physique

The Kingsnake hopes to strike it big at the Olympia.

Texan Steve Kuclo is among the more popular bodybuilders competing today. Part of that is because he's known for his combination of size and symmetry, which has propelled him to a few pro wins as well as Top 10 placings at the Olympia.

Another is that he's also a firefighter who has played a role in making a difference and saving lives. On top of that, he's appeared on Shark Tank with his wife, Amanda, and was once invited to the White House.

But let’s be clear: He’s best known for the muscle and the strength he showcases to his 290,000 Instagram followers. After checking out these posts, you'll see why you shouldn’t sleep on him when he competes at the 2019 Mr. Olympia. Overlooking the Kingsnake can result in him moving up in the placings quickly.

Kuclo’s shoulders are both big and round, so you might want to pay attention to what he’s doing here so you can build onto your own delts.

His arms are no joke either. As big as they are, he uses exercises like cable overhead extensions so they have a pleasing look to them as well.

Posing to check the progress. If he sees a flaw, now is the time to work on it. The Olympia will be here before we know it. So far, the wheels look impressive.

Exercises like squats with five plates a side could be a reason why those legs are so large. Basic and heavy movements work well, obviously.

This is a different version of the incline press. He’s using a bar with vertical handles so the upper pecs are challenged differently.

Since you’ve seen how he starts his chest day, check out this finisher he likes. 

It’s not often Kuclo looks small next to someone, but it’s not every day he stands next to someone like NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

A joke about cows or steers would be appropriate here but the point is this: The man has some large calves. Notice he takes his time with each rep to maximize the tension.

They likely created the flexing emoji based on his biceps. You can see them featured very prominently on this set of seated dumbbell curls.

Kuclo looked like a winner when he took first in the Indy Pro. He hopes to improve on this and be the 15th man to earn the title of Mr. Olympia. Do you think he can do it?

