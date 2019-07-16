roellywinklaar / Instagram ; Chris Nicoll (center)

12 of Roelly Winklaar's Most Epic Instagram Posts

The Olympia contender is living his best life on social media.

Unless Phil Heath decides to compete at the Olympia this coming September, Roelly Winklaar will be the highest placed competitor from 2018 in the field. Ever since he left the stage in Las Vegas last September, fans and industry insiders have felt that it's not a matter of if, but when he'll climb the mountain to claim a Sandow.

Winklaar, who won the inaugural "People's Champ" award at the 2018 Olympia, is the epitome of the modern-day bodybuilder. Long gone are the days when bodybuilders kept to themselves and lived isolated from society, and if you’re one of the 1.4 million followers Winklaar has on Instagram, then you know he works and plays hard. While he enjoys living life and having fun, he’s also clearly focused on being named the 15th Mr. Olympia.

Check out some of Winklaar's Instagram posts to get an inside look at the athlete in action both in and out of the gym.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known as the People’s Champion in the WWE. Roelly “The Beast” Winklaar was named “People’s Champion” at the Olympia. Here, he lives up to that title during an appearance in China.

Do you want to know what it takes to train for the Olympia? Watch this clip of Winklaar on the leg press—this crazy set takes over two minutes for him to complete.

Winklaar travels the world for events and appearances, but he still makes training a priority. It was chest day for him while he was in Aruba.

Need some motivation before your next back workout? Check out this montage of Winklaar with 2019 Arnold Classic champ Brandon Curry doing serious work.

Winklaar can train with anyone, even children. This little girl clearly put him through his paces while warming up. 

A true champion has kind words to lift people up when they feel down. This motivational advice from him likely inspired some fans to move forward when they felt they couldn’t.

Bodybuilding is as much the fans’ sport as it is the athletes. Winklaar makes sure they get their money’s worth when he makes a guest appearance.

That looks heavy! Very few people are capable of squatting that much, and he’s doing it for reps. Don’t try this at home. 

He could be a great monster in a horror movie…or maybe he should be in comedy. Either way, his acting game is on point.

It isn’t always about moving the most weight. You have to have a solid mind-muscle connection to grow, and Winklaar is training smart as well as hard.

A man of many talents, Winklaar tests his DJ skills while visiting Italy. Just keep the snacks close by if you hire him for your next party.

Many feel that Winklaar has the greatest arms in bodybuilding history. Here they are on full display while he’s doing dumbbell curls. The front double biceps pose is his for the taking in any show he enters.

