12 of Roelly Winklaar's Most Epic Instagram Posts

Unless Phil Heath decides to compete at the Olympia this coming September, Roelly Winklaar will be the highest placed competitor from 2018 in the field. Ever since he left the stage in Las Vegas last September, fans and industry insiders have felt that it's not a matter of if, but when he'll climb the mountain to claim a Sandow.

Winklaar, who won the inaugural "People's Champ" award at the 2018 Olympia, is the epitome of the modern-day bodybuilder. Long gone are the days when bodybuilders kept to themselves and lived isolated from society, and if you’re one of the 1.4 million followers Winklaar has on Instagram, then you know he works and plays hard. While he enjoys living life and having fun, he’s also clearly focused on being named the 15th Mr. Olympia.

Check out some of Winklaar's Instagram posts to get an inside look at the athlete in action both in and out of the gym.