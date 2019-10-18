Female Bodybuilder Nataliya Kuznetsova's Incredible Physique

Nataliya Kuznetsova isn't your average female bodybuilder. The Russian lifter sports proportions that most female—and even male—bodybuilders could only dream of, and it's no surprise that she's amassed nearly half a million followers on the 'Gram. Multiple sources call her the heaviest known professional female bodybuilder, and we wouldn't be surprised if that's true. According to one of her posts, she stands at 5'7" and weighs in at over 220 pounds in the off season. By the look of it, none of those pounds are fat.

Kuznetsova has been training for around 15 years, and she earned her IFBB Pro League card at the 2018 Romania Muscle Fest Pro Qualifier last November. She's also broken world deadlift, bench press, and armlifting records, according to her Instagram profile. Unsurprisingly, fans can't help but speculate about whether she'll make an appearance at the 2020 Ms. Olympia (the first Ms. Olympia competition since 2014, when Iris Kyle won her 10th overall title). Kuznetsova says she doesn't plan on competing, according to FitnessVolt.com, but she definitely looks like she could be ready to take the stage at a moment's notice.

Future competitions aside, Kuznetsova is set to guest pose at Romania Muscle Fest Pro in November. We're sure video of her routine will surface afterward, but in the meantime, check out some of her most impressive posts on Instagram.