Flex Lewis's Instagram Shows Why He's a Legend

After securing his seventh consecutive Olympia 212 title last year, Flex Lewis announced that he would no longer compete in that division. Instead, he intends to move up to the Open division starting in 2020.

While that means he won't be an active competitor in 2019, Lewis isn't going to kick back and relax. As a matter of fact, he’s been doing the exact opposite. He's been taking advantage of an extended offseason by growing and improving, training harder than ever before, and staying involved in the business side of bodybuilding.

Don’t believe us? Just go look at his Instagram account. He’s been sharing posts and news a lot recently. We compiled a gallery of highlights for you to enjoy as we await his return to the competitive stage.