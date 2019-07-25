@flex_lewis/Instagram

News

Flex Lewis's Instagram Shows Why He's a Legend

The seven-time Olympia 212 champ is still in the bodybuilding game.

by
@flex_lewis/Instagram

After securing his seventh consecutive Olympia 212 title last year, Flex Lewis announced that he would no longer compete in that division. Instead, he intends to move up to the Open division starting in 2020.

While that means he won't be an active competitor in 2019, Lewis isn't going to kick back and relax. As a matter of fact, he’s been doing the exact opposite. He's been taking advantage of an extended offseason by growing and improving, training harder than ever before, and staying involved in the business side of bodybuilding.

Don’t believe us? Just go look at his Instagram account. He’s been sharing posts and news a lot recently. We compiled a gallery of highlights for you to enjoy as we await his return to the competitive stage.

 

1 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Just in case you needed a reminder of what the champ brought to the stage every year, Lewis shared this clip from his 2018 prep.

 

2 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

The intensity that he trains with is second to none. That is displayed here as he goes for a heavy set of eight reps on the hack squat.

 

3 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Competing in the Open means he will have to get even bigger and more muscular. Maybe that's why he likes doing these machine lateral raises so much. If that doesn’t make the lats grow, nothing will.

 

4 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Lewis isn’t competing this season, but he's always working as an ambassador of the sport and his fans go anywhere he's making an appearance, like this event in London.

 

5 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Need some motivation before your next big chest workout? Here it is courtesy of Flex. He makes each rep more meaningful than the last.

 

6 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Need a new leg day workout? Here's a quads challenge from Lewis and coach Neil Hill. Leg extensions, leg presses, and hack squats. Four warmup sets of 20 reps, and 5-6 working sets of 12-15.

 

7 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

What do all the champions have in common? They'll do whatever it takes to be better. So Lewis is improving on everything, including his already world-class back.

 

8 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Lewis has also been working as a mentor to other athletes. Here he is putting fellow IFBB Pros Jon Delarosa and Martyn Ford through the paces.

 

9 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

Lewis makes sure you have fun when you visit him as well. He can even make WWE Superstar Braun Strowman laugh.

 

10 of 10
@flex_lewis/Instagram

In this clip, Lewis is alone in his Dragon’s Lair gym. You know with each workout he does he's getting closer to the vision he has for himself in 2020. How do you think he'll do when he poses down against the big boys?

Topics:
Comments