George Peterson is in the Shape of His Life 4 Weeks Out from the Olympia

After taking gold in Classic Physique at this year's Arnold Classic—in his first appearance at the show, no less—George Peterson is firmly set on defeating two-time and defending Classic Physique Olympia champ Breon Ansley next month.

Doing so won’t be easy, but Da Bull’s recent Instagram posts indicate that he’s making every effort to claim the crown that’s eluded him twice now.

Take a look at him looking near-100 percent shredded here:

We’re not the only ones impressed. Dexter Jackson commented, “Damn you looking crazy lil bro!” to which Peterson responded, “thanks Dex! Feeling hungrier than ever.” He also received love from many fans in the comments who seem sure that he’ll leave Las Vegas with some gold.

A day before that post, Peterson posted a clip of his back workout. Check out that wingspan in action here:

Again, Da Bull got some love from fellow bodybuilders, with Juan “Diesel” Morel expressing shock at the detail in Peterson’s back.

Peterson has placed third for two years straight at the Classic Physique Olympia. With four weeks left until the biggest show in bodybuilding, we’re excited to see what else he can do to try to win it all.

