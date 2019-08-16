George Peterson is in the Shape of His Life 4 Weeks Out from the Olympia

After taking gold in Classic Physique at this year's Arnold Classic—in his first appearance at the show, no less—George Peterson is firmly set on defeating two-time and defending Classic Physique Olympia champ Breon Ansley next month.
Doing so won’t be easy, but Da Bull’s recent Instagram posts indicate that he’s making every effort to claim the crown that’s eluded him twice now.
Take a look at him looking near-100 percent shredded here:
When you commit to something, you have to be all in. Your either all in or all out. We’re all in, all the time over here. Let’s get it 💪🏾🐃. • • 📸 by @new_england_muscle_media . • #allin #thebestisyettocome #grind #hustle
We’re not the only ones impressed. Dexter Jackson commented, “Damn you looking crazy lil bro!” to which Peterson responded, “thanks Dex! Feeling hungrier than ever.” He also received love from many fans in the comments who seem sure that he’ll leave Las Vegas with some gold.
A day before that post, Peterson posted a clip of his back workout. Check out that wingspan in action here:
What up fam! Clip from today’s back session with Coach. We’re 4.5 weeks out from the 19’ Olympia. Hope everyone has purchased their tickets. It’s gonna be a epic show and me & Coach @astrongspirit are about 0 games. Time to fulfill our destiny! LETS GET IT! 💪🏾🐃 @mrolympiallc @redcon1 @protan_official #thebestisyettocome #destiny #backday
Again, Da Bull got some love from fellow bodybuilders, with Juan “Diesel” Morel expressing shock at the detail in Peterson’s back.
Peterson has placed third for two years straight at the Classic Physique Olympia. With four weeks left until the biggest show in bodybuilding, we’re excited to see what else he can do to try to win it all.
