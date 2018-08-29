Get the Special Collector’s Issue of ‘FLEX’ Magazine

In this special collector’s edition of FLEX magazine, presented by Midway Labs, we're celebrating the 2018 Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend by taking a look at the storied history of the iconic bodybuilding competition. This limited edition "History of the Olympia" issue will be available, on a first come-first served basis, to the attendees of the 2018 Olympia Expo at the Midway Labs booth (#500).

In addition to vintage photographs and biographies of the 13 men that have been crowned Mr. O since 1965, this issue also stirs up some debate with a complete ranking of the first 53 competitions as well as a countdown of the 10 greatest moments in the show’s history.

What's not up for debate is the proud history of the female game-changers that have competed at the Olympia over the decades. This issue tells their story, from the first Ms. O in 1980 through today’s diverse field of competitions.

And since the 2018 Mr. Olympia will see the debut of the People's Champion initiative, we take a look back at some fan-favorite competitors from years past that took the top spot with audiences, if not the judges.

If all of this Olympia talk has you in the mood to hit the gym, you’ll also find plenty of workouts and tips from past winners like Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney within these pages.

The 2018 Mr. Olympia weekend takes place September 13-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are still available; click here.