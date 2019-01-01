Skip to main content
Search
Sections
Workouts
Workout Routines
Workout Tips
Abs and Core Exercises
Arm Exercises
Back Exercises
Chest Exercises
Leg Exercises
Shoulder Exercises
Athlete/Celebrity Workouts
Exercise Videos
Nutrition
Healthy Recipes
Meal Plans
Lose Fat
Gain Mass
Supplements
Athletes & Celebrities
News
Interviews
Girls
Pro Tips
Behind-the-Scenes
Videos
Features
Edge
Gear
Sweeps & Giveaways
Flexonline
2018 Olympia
Nutrition
Olympia
Training
Videos
Weider Athletes
M&F Hers
Workouts
Nutrition
Supplements
Athletes & Celebrities
Features
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
Shop Special Issues
Browse
The Latest
Videos
Podcasts
Newsletters
More
Advertise with us
More from american media inc
Muscle & Fitness
Muscle & Fitness Hers
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Accessibility Statement
Follow Us
Tuesday, DEC 3
Workouts
Today's picks
Intermediate
/
Bodyweight
,
Cardio
,
Muscle Endurance
,
Plyometric
,
Power
,
Strength Training
The Football Body Workout Routine
30-45
duration
Yes
equipment
5-7
exercises
Start Now
Beginner
/
Strength Training
The Full-Body Holiday Workout Program
4 Days
duration
Yes
equipment
24
exercises
Start Now
Beginner
/
Strength Training
The Upper-Body Burnout Lifting and HIIT Circuit
Yes
equipment
6
exercises
Start Now
Most Popular Workouts
Beginner
/
Muscle Endurance
,
Strength Training
The Complete 4-Week Beginner's Workout
4 weeks
duration
Yes
equipment
Start Now
Advanced
Gain 10 Pounds of Muscle in 4 Weeks
4 weeks
duration
Yes
equipment
59
exercises
Start Now
Beginner
/
Muscle Endurance
The 6-Week Fat Blast
6 Weeks
duration
Yes
equipment
Start Now
The Latest
Videos
Podcasts
Newsletters
Take us with you
�
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Watch us on You Tube
Add us on Google+
�
Follow us on Pinterest
Download our free iPhone App
Download our free Tablet App
�
Follow us vis RSS
Search Muscle & Fitness
Search form
Search
Browse by Topic
Find a Workout
Healthy Recipes
Gear Reviews
Exercise Video Library
HERS Newsletter
M&F Newsletter
Weekly
Free Newsletters
Need help achieving your fitness goals? The Muscle & Fitness newsletter will provide you with the best workouts, meal plans and supplement advice to get there.
More Info
|
Privacy policy
YES,
sign me up to receive emails from our M&F promotional partners.
YES,
sign me up to receive emails from our M&F Hers promotional partners.
Workouts
Workout Routines
Workout Tips
Abs and Core Exercises
Arm Exercises
Back Exercises
Chest Exercises
Leg Exercises
Shoulder Exercises
Athlete/Celebrity Workouts
Exercise Videos
Nutrition
Healthy Recipes
Meal Plans
Lose Fat
Gain Mass
Supplements
Athletes & Celebrities
News
Interviews
Girls
Pro Tips
Behind-the-Scenes
Videos
Features
Edge
Gear
Sweeps & Giveaways
Flexonline
2019 Olympia
Nutrition
Training
Videos
Weider Athletes
M&F Hers
Workouts
Nutrition
Supplements
Athletes & Celebrities
Features
Show Navigation
Show Workouts
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
Videos
Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Shop Special Issues
Don't miss
Gain Without Pain
All-Strength Guide: Football
6 Things to Know: Compression
2019 Olympia Weekend Coverage
FREE TRAINING APP!
Exercise Videos
Subscribe
News
News
Does Lifting Young Stunt Growth?
Take an in-depth look at the biology of lifting while young.
News
Dexter Jackson Plans to Compete in the 2020 Olympia
The veteran Olympia competitor and 2008 champ proves that age is just a number.
Read
News
Craig Golias' 200-Pound Transformation
This former competitor started bulking and never stopped.
Read
News
'Functional Training' Vs. Bodybuilding: What's the Difference
We dive deep into the research and find the answers.
Read
Videos
View all
Special Announcement: The Amateur Olympia is Coming to Las Vegas!
Flex Wheeler: The Comeback!
Kai Greene on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Dwayne Johnson Raises Awareness for Veteran Suicide
Mark Wahlberg Talks Training and Supps
News
Was the Platz vs. Hatfield Squat-Off Legit?
Twenty-six years ago, two titans met in a legendary contest of strength that some experts find difficult to believe.
News
Female Bodybuilder Nataliya Kuznetsova
The Russian powerhouse is reportedly the heaviest known female bodybuilder.
Read
News
This Ronnie Coleman Supercut Will Pump You Up
You may end up involuntarily yelling one of his catchphrases by the end.
Read
News
Strongwoman Sarah Cogswell Talks Training and Diet
She's at a crossroads in her career, but she's not stressing over it.
Read
News
Steve Kuclo's Most Impressive Instagram Posts
The Kingsnake hopes to strike it big at the Olympia.
Read
News
Kai Greene to Star in Indian Action Movie
He'll play the villain in Indian movie 'Pogaru.'
News
Kai Greene Thinks Big Ramy Is Olympia-Ready
In a guest posing appearance at Victor Martinez's Legends Championships, Ramy looked huge.
Read
News
Luke Sandoe’s Shows why He's Going to the Olympia
The British sensation is taking over the stage and social media.
Read
News
George Peterson Looks Olympia-Ready
Even Dexter Jackson is stunned at Da Bull's progress.
Read
News
Kai Greene Shares Some Words of Back Wisdom
The former Olympia competitor reflects on his keys to success.
Read
News
Dexter Jackson Doesn't Mess Around on Leg Day
The veteran bodybuilder is going all out ahead of the 2019 Olympia.
News
Roelly Winklaar Looks Massive 6 Weeks Out from the Olympia
Even Kai Greene agrees: Winklaar is bigger than ever.
Read
News
Derek Lunsford’s Instagram Shows He is Going All Out
The fan favorite hopes to be the next 212 Olympia champion.
Read
News
Jay Cutler's Favorite Move for an Olympia-Level Chest
While he was winning the Olympia, he utilized this Hammer Strength machine on chest day.
Read
News
Shawn Ray's Top 6 Olympia 2019 Contenders
We get the inside scoop on the top names in bodybuilding ahead of the 2019 Olympia
Read
News
Flex Lewis's Best Instagram Moments
The seven-time Olympia 212 champ is still in the bodybuilding game.
News
Before and After: Spartan Death Race Survivors
What it looks like to escape death and call yourself a deadly Spartan.
Read
News
The Best Of Phil 'The Gift' Heath On Instagram
The seven-time Mr. Olympia is still training hard.
Read
News
3 Lifting Tips for More Powerful Muscles
Doing so will help you live longer, science says.
Read
News
Helle Trevino Gets Her Wings
Helle Trevino's passion is to inspire and raise up women in bodybuilding.
Read
Next