Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
News
Jessica Reyes Padilla - Figure - 2019 New York Pro
Padilla clinched her second big win this year at the New York Pro.
Over the weekend, Jessica Reyes Padilla came out on top during the figure competition at the 2019 New York Pro. This is the second major victory of the year for Padilla, who came away with the figure crown at the Arnold Classic Australia in March. Take a look at Padilla’s prize-winning physique below.
