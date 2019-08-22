Luke Sandoe’s Instagram Shows Why He's Going to the Olympia

If there has been a breakout bodybuilding star in 2019, it has to be the United Kingdom’s Luke Sandoe. Aside from his presence and physique onstage, his charisma and hardcore training has captured the attention and following of many people not only in his homeland but around the world.

While he may not have won a show this year, he did secure enough points to qualify for the Olympia. His second place result in Tampa, behind the legendary Dexter Jackson, recently showed that you shouldn’t sleep on him. He could make his way up the placings in Las Vegas and bump off some serious stars along the way.

Of course if you follow him on Instagram, then you already know all of this. His muscles, opinions, and incredible feats of strength are on display regularly to inspire and entertain his 175,000 followers, which is growing rapidly.

The posts below show why he will be a top star in the sport sooner rather than later.