Luke Sandoe’s Instagram Shows Why He's Going to the Olympia

The British sensation is taking over the stage and social media.

If there has been a breakout bodybuilding star in 2019, it has to be the United Kingdom’s Luke Sandoe. Aside from his presence and physique onstage, his charisma and hardcore training has captured the attention and following of many people not only in his homeland but around the world.

While he may not have won a show this year, he did secure enough points to qualify for the Olympia. His second place result in Tampa, behind the legendary Dexter Jackson, recently showed that you shouldn’t sleep on him. He could make his way up the placings in Las Vegas and bump off some serious stars along the way.

Of course if you follow him on Instagram, then you already know all of this. His muscles, opinions, and incredible feats of strength are on display regularly to inspire and entertain his 175,000 followers, which is growing rapidly.

The posts below show why he will be a top star in the sport sooner rather than later.

 

Sandoe was taking a final look before competing in Tampa, where he would finish second to the great Dexter Jackson.

Safety bar squats are becoming more popular with bodybuilders, and here Sandoe is making them look a lot easier than they actually are.

Look at how he's performing these one arm rows with control and making each rep meaningful. By the way, that is a 200 pound dumbbell he's working with!

He can work those 200’s on chest, too. Not quite as many reps as the great Ronnie Coleman, but this still shows how crazy strong he is.

Here, Sandoe is using another Coleman favorite, T-Bar rows! No wonder he has such a big back.

He isn’t just about dumbbells. The British bodybuilder can impose his will on barbells too as demonstrated while doing bent-over rows.

One reason for his phenomenal quads is that his gym has different types of equipment that he can use to his benefit, like this unique leg press machine.

You can consider this a sneak preview of what he will bring to the Olympia stage this September. Only he plans to be even better than this.

Many of the champions of the past, including fellow British legend and six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates, did deadlifts, which is why Sandoe does them, too. Like Yates, he stops short of the floor to keep tension on the muscles.

If you need some visual motivation before your next shoulder session, check this out. He probably shoulder presses more than you bench. 

