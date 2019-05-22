Mariella Pellegrino - Bikini - 2019 New York Pro

Mariella Pellegrino, MHP athlete, from Rome, Italy had a fantastic night at the NY Pro. We spoke to the champ, reviewing the time leading up to the event. “I felt very good going into the show," Mariella said. "Two weeks ago I competed in Pittsburgh and I took 4th in a very good lineup, but I knew I could improve my condition. I made a few changes in my last week prep for the New York Pro, I wanted to come in tighter but stay full.”

She went on, “To compete in the New York Pro has always been a dream of mine, so to win the title feels amazing. Now I’m very excited about this year at Olympia. I’m looking to bring the best condition of me ever on the stage.”

It’s safe to say that she is going to hit the Olympia stage hard and show the world her best. Take a look at her first-place physique below.