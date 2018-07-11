You Be the Judge

The 2018 Olympia Weekend is around the corner, and I think you know I’m about to say some­ thing like, “There are huge things happening this year,” to hype the event. Guilty as charged, but as you’ll see, this news is big.

OLYMPIA BOMBSHELL #1:

For the first time in the history of Mr. Olympia and professional bodybuilding, fans will judge each competitor and rank them—and those scores will count in the official decision. YES, YOU AND ALL THE OTHER FANS AT THE ORLEANS ARENA WILL HAVE A VOICE IN DECIDING WHO WILL BE THE NEXT MR. OLYMPIA. The fans collec­tively will be, in effect, another judge at the table at Friday night’s judging and Saturday night’s finals.

OLYMPIA BOMBSHELL #2:

Judges’ points will be available to the public at the Orleans Arena before Saturday night’s nals, so you can see each competitor’s score before he steps on the Olympia stage.

OLYMPIA BOMBSHELL #3:

If fans pick a different winner than the judges, that competitor will be crowned the 2018 Mr. Olympia People’s Champion.

You can thank IFBB Pro League President Jim Manion and AMI CEO, Chairman, and President David J. Pecker for these seis­mic developments. Jim feels that our fans are more than just spectators; they live the body­ building and fitness lifestyle, and many compete or have com­peted. This makes them experts, and they deserve a say. And David believes that empowering fans so they are active partic­ipants will take the event to a whole new level.

That’s it for now, but stay tuned, because I guarantee we will have more game changers as we approach the 2018 Mr. O!

Robin Chang is the producer of the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, the International Director of the IFBB Professional League, and the VP of events for AMI.