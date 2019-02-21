8 Meatless Foods That Build Major Muscle

Sure, lean meats are among the absolute best protein sources for bodybuilders. Chicken breast, turkey breast, tuna, and lean red meat are all excellent sources of protein, and eating several meals a day that contain these foods is not a bad thing at all. We also highly recommend protein supplements, especially those made from whey or casein, for their ease of use and consumption, as well as their unique properties for assisting with muscle building.

Having said that, we want to give you some more options. Simply put, consider including several meatless proteins in your day-to-day nutrition program.

Every food has a unique amino acid and nutrient profile, and the broader range of foods you eat, the better your health and muscle-building results are likely to be. In addition, the eight foods we present also offer unique advantages. Knowing when and how to add these foods to your bodybuilding nutrition program can help make for a more well-rounded diet and improve your progress.

Here’s a rundown on some of the most common meatless protein sources and how you can use them to enhance your overall gains.