10 Tips to Get Your Body Beach Ready

As a coach and trainer to athletes, bodybuilders, and all divisions of the physique sport, it's my job to make sure my clients are in great shape for shows, games, and photo shoots. But the real goal is to ensure they're fit and healthy all year around. I do my best to instill discipline and a sustainable wellness regimen in all those I work with so they continue to eat clean and do their cardio in the off season. Successful bodybuilders should remain no more than eight to 15 pounds from “optimal” condition.

However, not everyone can be as dedicated as my clients 365 days per year. Most trainees prefer to bulk up more during the winter months and then begin to trim the fat around the start of spring, hoping to be in top shape when bathing suit season hits.

The following is some of my favotite tips and tricks that will assist you in dropping your body fat into the single digits more quickly and efficiently. Follow this advice and when the summer arrives, so will your six pack.