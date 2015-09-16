The High-Volume Triceps Workout for Huge Arms

You may never feel bigger than when your triceps are totally sore and crushed. Usually, this isn’t that tough to achieve – a few sets of pressdowns and dips and you can call it a day. But complete triceps development is not just a function of finding failure on a few exercises. The usual prescription of 3-4 moves and 9-12 sets is for the complacent among us.

This routine has you shaking things up with a wider variety of arm angles on a high-volume day, ensuring that every last fiber is taxed. The result is a sleeve-stretching pump and the kind of soreness that has you doing the slow strut past mirrors all week long.

You can use this routine as a one-off rut-buster or as your stand-alone triceps routine to correct an upper arm imbalance. Because it is higher in volume (16 sets) and you are required to go to failure on each set, it is not recommended to do this workout more than once a week and not longer than 4-6 consecutive weeks.

For each exercise, select a weight that brings about failure at the rep range listed. Rest no longer than 60 seconds between the first and second set. After reaching failure on the second set of each exercise, immediately drop the weight by half and immediately complete an additional 30 reps. If you fail prior to 30, rest no longer than 15-20 seconds before starting again. After reaching 30, rest 60 seconds before moving to the next exercise.

For an additional muscle-carving burn, flex your triceps hard for 3-5, 20-second sets at the conclusion of the workout, taking at least 20 seconds between contractions.