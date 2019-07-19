Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty

How Keith 'One Time' Thurman prepared for his big fight against Manny Pacquiao

The undefeated boxer trained hard for the biggest bout of his career.

At 40 years old, legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2) is in better shape than most people half his age. Seriously, just look at him showing off his abs on his Instagram account.

It goes without saying that the future hall of famer will be a challenge for undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Keith Thurman, 30, when the two square up July 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the belt on the line.

That’s precisely why Thurman (29-0 with one no-contest, 22 knockouts) went above and beyond for this training camp, tabbing two strength and conditioning coaches to work on him alongside a physical therapist/movement coach and head trainer.

Kimberly Doehnert, one of his strength and conditioning coaches, is an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness figure pro and a National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified personal trainer. She’s also a U.S. Army veteran—and Thurman’s aunt.

Having seen “One Time” up close and personal throughout the years, Doehnert sincerely believes that Thurman is ready to produce a career-defining moment this weekend. Thurman returned to the ring in January following a 22-month break due to elbow surgery and an injured right hand. He hasn’t recorded a knockout in over four years. Saturday night, we’ll find out if he could change that.

“He wants this,” says Doehnert, who also handled Thurman’s nutrition during his prep. “He’s been planning for this day to come, so when you have someone who has seen this coming, has been training for it, I think that he’s really been prepared for this moment.”

To illustrate how hard her nephew has worked, Doehnert laid out five key exercises that Thurman utilized in circuit sets throughout his eight-week training camp—all having a direct correlation to his boxing.

“I do more circuit and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) because he’s about to do ring work,” Doehnert explains. “You don’t need to be doing something that’s going to make your muscles sore and tight before you go in the ring.”

  • Most of his workouts are in a circuit format with 30 to 45 seconds on and 15 seconds off, and 4 to 6 sets. 
  • Each circuit set ends with a cardio burst for one minute—usually spin bike, versaclimber, or jumping rope. 
TRX Row

If you think about it, rows sort of slowly mimic a punch being thrown. That’s why this exercise, in short bursts in circuit format, is so valuable for boxers. It allows Thurman to strengthen his back, so his punches will come with power, which they’ll need to have if Thurman is going to make good on his promise of knocking Pacquiao out. “The TRX [rows] have been a staple every camp,” Doehnert says.

Check out his form at the beginning of this video.

Bosu Crunch

Pacquiao remains one of the quickest punchers in the sport, and his blows can do a lot of damage. Bosu crunches helped Thurman strengthen his core for this mega fight, so he can absorb a body shot, not get slowed down, and keep swinging himself.

Medicine Ball Slam

Every fighter needs to be explosive, and exercises like medicine ball slams allow Thurman to become just that.

Box Jump

Don’t forget that the legs drive punching power.

Rocking Plank

This exercise is great for core strength, flexibility and balance—areas every boxer needs to be sharp with. Doehnert says sometimes she places a 45-pound plate on Thurman’s back during regular planks and presses down on it, timing how long he could hold himself up.

