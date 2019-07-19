How Keith 'One Time' Thurman prepared for his big fight against Manny Pacquiao

At 40 years old, legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2) is in better shape than most people half his age. Seriously, just look at him showing off his abs on his Instagram account.

It goes without saying that the future hall of famer will be a challenge for undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Keith Thurman, 30, when the two square up July 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the belt on the line.

That’s precisely why Thurman (29-0 with one no-contest, 22 knockouts) went above and beyond for this training camp, tabbing two strength and conditioning coaches to work on him alongside a physical therapist/movement coach and head trainer.

Kimberly Doehnert, one of his strength and conditioning coaches, is an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness figure pro and a National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified personal trainer. She’s also a U.S. Army veteran—and Thurman’s aunt.

Having seen “One Time” up close and personal throughout the years, Doehnert sincerely believes that Thurman is ready to produce a career-defining moment this weekend. Thurman returned to the ring in January following a 22-month break due to elbow surgery and an injured right hand. He hasn’t recorded a knockout in over four years. Saturday night, we’ll find out if he could change that.

“He wants this,” says Doehnert, who also handled Thurman’s nutrition during his prep. “He’s been planning for this day to come, so when you have someone who has seen this coming, has been training for it, I think that he’s really been prepared for this moment.”

To illustrate how hard her nephew has worked, Doehnert laid out five key exercises that Thurman utilized in circuit sets throughout his eight-week training camp—all having a direct correlation to his boxing.

“I do more circuit and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) because he’s about to do ring work,” Doehnert explains. “You don’t need to be doing something that’s going to make your muscles sore and tight before you go in the ring.”