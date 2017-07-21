Edgar Artiga

Level Up Your Delts Routine

Press, row, and raise your way to broader shoulders with this back-to-basics shoulder smash.

Edgar Artiga
Building deltoids that pop out of a tank top doesn’t require you to get cute or creative in the gym. The tried-and-true recipe of an overhead press, an upright row, and one or two lateral raise variations is still a sure-fire template for building wider, thicker shoulders. So why fix what’s not broken? The Level Up workout isn’t that much different from the Straight Up delt routine that ran back in April 2013. We’ve switched the overhead press from seated to standing to challenge your core more, subbed in a Smith machine for upright rows, added a double dropset, and finished things off with a rear/side lateral superset—slightly different mechanisms, but the same basic movements to widen your V-taper.

Straight Up workout (From April 2013)

Seated dumbbell overhead press: 4 sets of 15, 10, 8, and 6 reps

Upright row: 4 sets of 15, 12, 10, and 8 reps

Standing dumbbell lateral raise (thumbs down): 3 sets of 10, 8, and 8 reps

Dumbbell “delt archers:” 3 sets of 12, 10, and 10 reps

Level Up workout

Standing dumbbell overhead press: 4 sets of 10, 8, 6 and 6 reps*

Smith machine wide-grip upright row: 3 sets of 8-10 reps**

Bentover dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Superset with seated dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets to failure

*Pyramid up in weight every set.
**Perform a double dropset after the final set.

Ian Spanier
Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Level Up difference: Stick with the same set of dumbbells you used for bentover laterals, since you’re doing the two moves back-to-back. Take each set to failure and don’t worry about how many reps you get—just make sure it burns on every set.

Steve Boyle
Standing Dumbbell Overhead Press

Level Up difference: Keep a slight bend in your knees throughout, and don’t arch your back at any point during the movement. Keep your core tight, and your chest facing forward the entire set.

Per Bernal
Bentover Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Level Up difference: Err on the lighter side for this exercise; a superheavy pair of dumbbells will do you no good here. Keep the movement strict, with zero momentum, and focus on squeezing the contraction in the rear delts at the top of each rep.

Edgar Artiga
Smith Machine Wide-Grip Upright Row

Level Up difference: We chose the Smith machine, as it’s more stable, which works for the dropsets you’ll be performing. We also recommend placing lighter plates on the bar, since they can be stripped more easily—e.g., three 10-lb plates on each side, or a 25 and two 10s. After reaching failure, take one plate off each side and rep out to failure. Repeat.

