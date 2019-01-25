Universal Pictures

Idris Elba’s 6 Most Badass Social Media Moments

The 'Avengers' and 'Luther' star kicks, boxes, races, and beyond to keep in shape.

Idris Elba is more than an actor. He’s a DJ, rally-car enthusiast, fashion designer, and—his personal favorite—professional kickboxer. Of course, given all he does, he was even crowned "Sexiest Man Alive."

He's played some fantastically badass characters over the years—Stringer Bell in The Wire, John Luther on Luther, and Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim. He even returned as Heimdall in Thor: Ragnorak and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and recently came back to BBC as detective chief inspector (DCI) John Luther for the fifth season of the cop drama Luther. Now, Elba is gearing up to play Brixton in the upcoming Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring alongside The Rock and Jason Statham.

In 2016, the actor also starred in Idris Elba: Fighter a documentary that followed him as he trained to became a professional kickboxer. The sport has actually been part of Elba’s training routine for years now, but most film producers think it's “too dangerous” for him to do while on a job. So instead, he made it one of his actual jobs—and he even won his first pro fight at York Hall in London back in October 2016. Much like some of the other actors in his league, Elba enjoys showing off his badass adventures on social media, and we compiled a few of our recent favorites. 

Hobbs & Shaw (and Brixton)

Flanked by co-stars Jason Statham and The Rock, Elba shared a shot from the set of the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The first spinoff to 2017's The Fate and the Furious, helmed by director David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and also starring Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Shaw’s sister, Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters Aug. 2.

The Rock v. Elba

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has already documented his intense 18-week workout to get back into Agent Luke Hobbs shape for his Fast & Furious return this year. Not quite as jacked as The Rock, Elba has definitely kept in solid form with kickboxing, swimming, shadowboxing, and some classic pushups.

Formula E Racer

“I want to be a driver!” Elba said after coming down from the racing rush at the 2018 Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix-ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Paris. He instantly fell for racing after taking a test run in the Formula E championship car, then riding as a passenger alongside series' founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag, in the BMW i8 Qualcomm Safety Car. Maybe we’ll see more of him on the tracks soon—at least "racing" at next season’s Formula E. He's even expressed interest in owning a classic rally car team one of these days. 

Bailing on Bond?

As Daniel Craig supposedly takes his final bow as 007 in Bond 25, there’s ongoing speculation that Elba will move in on the role. Elba has denied rumors that he's the next Bond but still teased fans by taking this awkward selfie with Craig at this year's Golden Globe Awards. There's still no word on who will take over Bond moving forward—and filming has had its share of hiccups, including the exit of director Danny Boyle—but Henry Cavill and Elba seem to be fan favorites to take on 007. Coincidentally, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Elba in 2015's Beasts of No Nation, is now at the helm of Bond 25, which will hit theaters February 14, 2020. If he stays on as director, maybe there's a chance he'll reconnect with Elba for the 26th Bond installment.

Debuting the Luther Trailer

In 2010, Elba returned to TV following The Wire to take on one of his most badass roles to date: DCI John Luther. This year, he returned for season 5 of the BBC series. This time around, Luther will run four episodes and see the return of his former ally, and back-from-the-dead troublemaker, Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson (The Affair). Elba can’t seem to get away from Luther. Show creator Neil Cross and Elba have confirmed that there’s even a Luther movie in the works.

Kickboxer

Who knew the Material Girl was a kickboxing fan? When Elba won his first pro fight and got in some strong shots on his opponent at London's York Hall, Madonna was on hand to capture the moment. Elba is a professional kickboxer and basically dominates his workouts. He usually does three-minute rounds, working on high kicks and low kicks before doing combo work, light sparring, and leg raises, which he swears by: "That's ab work like you've never had it," Elba said. "It's rough."

