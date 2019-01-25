Idris Elba’s 6 Most Badass Social Media Moments

Idris Elba is more than an actor. He’s a DJ, rally-car enthusiast, fashion designer, and—his personal favorite—professional kickboxer. Of course, given all he does, he was even crowned "Sexiest Man Alive."

He's played some fantastically badass characters over the years—Stringer Bell in The Wire, John Luther on Luther, and Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim. He even returned as Heimdall in Thor: Ragnorak and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and recently came back to BBC as detective chief inspector (DCI) John Luther for the fifth season of the cop drama Luther. Now, Elba is gearing up to play Brixton in the upcoming Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring alongside The Rock and Jason Statham.

In 2016, the actor also starred in Idris Elba: Fighter a documentary that followed him as he trained to became a professional kickboxer. The sport has actually been part of Elba’s training routine for years now, but most film producers think it's “too dangerous” for him to do while on a job. So instead, he made it one of his actual jobs—and he even won his first pro fight at York Hall in London back in October 2016. Much like some of the other actors in his league, Elba enjoys showing off his badass adventures on social media, and we compiled a few of our recent favorites.