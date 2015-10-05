7 High-protein Snack Hacks to Help You Stick to Your Meal Plan On-the-go

Protein is essential for building muscle, improving your metabolism, and for overall healthy bodily functions. When you work out regularly, your body needs even more protein to maintain and build muscle and keeping your metabolism high.

Naturally, high-protein snacks and meals are perfect options for an active person, whether at the office or as a pre- or post-workout snack.

High-protein snacks are also great between meals because protein digests slowly, helping you feel fuller for longer. This helps curb cravings and prevents you from snacking on high-calorie snacks.

The caveat: high-protein meals and snacks are not always readily available. But there’s good news: We’ve put together a list of our top on-the-go protein hacks so you can stay on track no matter what. Stock up!

This article was written by our friends at PrettyFit.