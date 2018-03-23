8 Key Nutrients Fit Chicks Need

Think your daily multivitamin is giving you all the nutrition coverage you need? Don’t be so sure. Counting on a multi may give you some insurance if you follow a less-than-perfect diet, but it’s not a replacement for all the important nutrients you need to fuel your workouts, boost your recovery, and keep you healthy. “Some women rely on the idea that ‘I took my multi today, so I don’t need to worry about what I’m eating,’” says Lisa Bruno, M.S., R.D.N., of Work It Out Nutrition in Hoboken, NJ. “But you should always try to get your nutrients from your diet before you grab a supplement.” Not only does your body metabolize food better in its natural form, but when you aim to add certain nutrients to your diet, you’ll be more conscious overall about what you’re eating.

And while you probably already think about how much calcium, folic acid, and iron you’re getting, those aren’t the only essential nutrients. Try boosting your intake of these key vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to keep your energy high, your mood happy, and your performance at its peak.